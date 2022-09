Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) heads to the field before the start of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Read more

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scored on fourth down with a 1-yard rushing touchdown against the Detroit Lions to tie the score at 7-7 in the second quarter Sunday.

The run capped off a 13-play, 82-yard drive that saw Hurts use his legs numerous times to get the Eagles out of trouble. He already has 52 yards on eight carries in the game.