Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry catches a ball before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

The Eagles scored their second touchdown in 62 seconds, as James Bradberry picked off a deflected pass from Jared Goff and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 21-7 against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Bradberry signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in May, and another free-agent addition in Kyzir White also made an impact by deflecting the pass intended for Lions tight end T. J. Hockenson.