Eagles agreeing to terms with long snapper Charley Hughlett likely signals the end to the Rick Lovato era

The Eagles are bringing in a new long snapper, agreeing to terms with Charley Hughlett on a one-year deal, an NFL source confirmed to The Inquirer on Friday.

Hughlett, 34, previously spent the last 10 regular seasons of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns prior to getting cut by the team late last month. He had played 152 games throughout his Browns career, which ranks 15th in franchise history.

Last season, Hughlett only appeared in five games at the start of the season, spending the rest of the year on injured reserve due to a ribs injury he initially suffered in the preseason.

At the time of his release, Browns general manager and former Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry called the decision “a bittersweet transaction for our organization because we hate separating from a valued and long-tenured player for our team.”

The addition of Hughlett to the Eagles’ specialists corps likely signals the end of an era for Rick Lovato, an unrestricted free agent who spent the last nine seasons in Philadelphia. In that span, the 32-year-old long snapper won two Super Bowls and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2019.

