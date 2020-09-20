The Eagles, looking to respond to last week’s 27-17 loss to the Washington Football Team, had a rough beginning, briefly regrouped, and then a disappointing finish Sunday in a 37-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field.
This is not the start the 0-2 Eagles envisioned as they host the 0-2 Cincinnati Bengals next week.
Here is a look at the Twitter reaction, which for the second week in a row wasn’t particularly kind to the Eagles.
Wade Phillips has been a head coach and assistant for many NFL teams, but how could he be rooting for both the Eagles and Rams? He is a former defensive coordinator for both teams.
On the third offensive play from scrimmage, Miles Sanders fumbled the ball, with the Rams' Kenny Young recovering at the Eagles' 41-yard line. Let the tweeting begin.
The Rams converted when Jared Goff hit a wide-open Tyler Higbee for a 4-yard touchdown. The Rams picked up the blitz on the play by Eagles safety Jalen Mills.
A former Eagle opined about the Sanders turnover.
After an Eagles field goal, the Rams increased their lead to 14-3 on Robert Woods’ reverse on a 5-yard touchdown run. This one looked as easy as the Rams' first touchdown. The Eagles D got taken to task.
Higbee caught his second TD pass and increased the Rams' lead to 21-3 with 12:15 left in the second quarter. That left Jared Goff 12-for-12 for 145 yards and two TDs.
Even the celebrities were weighing in.
The Eagles cut the deficit to 21-9 with 6:12 left in the first half after Wentz scored on a 1-yard sneak. Coach Doug Pederson then gambled for two points and Sanders was stopped way short.
Finally the Eagles stopped the Rams on a Brandon Graham sack, forcing a punt that went into the end zone for a touchback with 2:10 left in the half.
The Eagles couldn’t take advantage and were forced to punt after Wentz overthrew Zach Ertz on third down. The Eagles' T.J. Edwards forced a fumble by Cooper Kupp on a punt return that was recovered by K’Von Wallace. Suddenly the Eagles had life, getting the ball on the Rams' 11 with 46 seconds left in the half.
Sanders then scored on a 5-yard run and the Eagles were back in the game, trailing 21-16 with 35 seconds left in the first half. Even though the Eagles were thoroughly outplayed in the first half, they trailed by just five at intermission.
Here was one positive comment on the Eagles' first-half defensive effort.
The Eagles held the Rams on the opening second-half possession and appeared ready to take the lead before Carson Wentz was intercepted in the end zone by Darius Williams.
The Rams were marching, but Goff overthrew a wide-open Darrell Henderson in the end zone. After an incomplete pass on third down, the Rams had to settle for a Samuel Sloman 30-yard field goal, increasing the lead to 24-16 with 2:14 left in the third quarter. The Eagles were fortunate to only give up a field goal.
At this point the Eagles hadn’t been receiving a friendly welcome at the Linc.
The Eagles cut the lead to 24-19 on Jake Elliott’s 33-yard field goal with 12:07 left in the fourth quarter after consecutive incomplete passes by Wentz.
On the next series, Goff hit a wide-open Higbee on a 28-yard scoring pass in the end zone, extending the lead to 31-19 with 10:53 remaining. It was Higbee’s third scoring pass. Linebacker Nate Gerry was way behind in coverage.
Down 31-19 and on fourth-and-2 at the 36, Wentz threw incomplete to Dallas Goedert, with two Rams defenders around him.
The Rams then piled on, extending the lead with Henderson’s 2-yard run to make it 37-19. Wentz then threw another interception, putting an exclamation point on a frustrating afternoon.