Malik Jackson was wearing a walking boot on his left foot after the Eagles’ 32-27 win over the Redskins on Sunday.
The Eagles defensive tackle was carted off the field in the fourth quarter. Jackson said that he didn’t know exactly what his injury was, and that he would likely undergo an MRI Monday.
“I remember just doing a pass rush ... and I was on the ground the next [moment],” Jackson said. “I don’t know what I did. I just got up and it hurt more than it did the play before.”
Jackson, who was signed as a free agent this offseason, started the game alongside Fletcher Cox in the middle of the defensive line. He finished with just an assist on a tackle.