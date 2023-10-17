Eagles waive CB Mario Goodrich

The Eagles on Tuesday waived cornerback Mario Goodrich.

Goodrich spent the 2022 season on the practice squad, and he made the 53-man roster at the conclusion of training camp earlier in the summer.

Goodrich, 23, was the team’s primary backup at slot cornerback, a role that evolved quickly after starter Avonte Maddox suffered a torn pec injury in Week 2.

However, Goodrich struggled with his uptick in playing time, and defensive coordinator Sean Desai continues to experiment with different options at nickel.

Goodrich earned his first career start against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. He struggled immensely — when targeted across his 13 coverage snaps, Goodrich allowed five of five completions for 49 receiving yards and one touchdown with a 118.8 opponent passer rating. His 27.7 grading, according to Pro Football Focus, also was the lowest grade on the Eagles.

That Goodrich was released after fellow cornerback Bradley Roby suffered a shoulder injury that could keep him sidelined for at least one game, speaks volumes.