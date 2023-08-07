Skip to content
Eagles
Link copied to clipboard

Eagles hire former defensive lineman Matt Leo as assistant coach

Aa native of Australia, Leo joins the coaching staff after spending three seasons on the roster as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.

Eagles defensive end Matt Leo (64) pursues New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton during a preseason game on Aug. 19, 2021.
Eagles defensive end Matt Leo (64) pursues New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton during a preseason game on Aug. 19, 2021.Read moreMONICA HERNDON / Staff Photographer

The Eagles hired former defensive lineman Matt Leo as a defensive and football operations assistant, the team announced Monday.

Leo, a native of Australia, joins the coaching staff after he spent three seasons on the roster as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. The 31-year-old retired on July 25, exactly one day before the start of training camp.

Leo has been seen at every training camp practice, observing and working closely with the defensive linemen. He played in college at Iowa State.

The 6-foot-7, 275-pound Aussie never appeared in a regular-season NFL game.

Published 