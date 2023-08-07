Eagles hire former defensive lineman Matt Leo as assistant coach

The Eagles hired former defensive lineman Matt Leo as a defensive and football operations assistant, the team announced Monday.

Leo, a native of Australia, joins the coaching staff after he spent three seasons on the roster as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. The 31-year-old retired on July 25, exactly one day before the start of training camp.

Leo has been seen at every training camp practice, observing and working closely with the defensive linemen. He played in college at Iowa State.

The 6-foot-7, 275-pound Aussie never appeared in a regular-season NFL game.