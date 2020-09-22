The sixth-round pick in 2018, Pryor had an apparent fall from grace at the end of training camp. He was filling in as the starting left tackle after Dillard’s injury, but that spot was eventually filled by Jason Peters' move from right guard to left tackle. Some thought Pryor would take the vacant right-guard spot, but he was passed over for Herbig. When Johnson missed the opener, both Jack Driscoll and Jordan Mailata played instead of Pryor at right tackle.