Source: Eagles sign OL Matt Pryor to a one-year deal, bring back their 2018 draft pick

Offensive lineman Matt Pryor is returning to the Eagles, an NFL source said to The Inquirer.

Pryor signed a one-year contract, the source said. The 30-year old played in all 17 games and started in 15 of them for the Bears last season. He spent most of his time at right guard, but also played on the left and at tackle in Chicago.

Pryor could be in the mix for the Eagles’ right guard opening after Mekhi Becton left for the Chargers this offseason. His positional versatility could also aid his chances of making the roster as a reserve. The Eagles last week lost swing tackle Fred Johnson to free agency.

A 2018 sixth-round draft pick, Pryor played in 27 games for the Eagles. He started 10 games in 2020 – mostly at right guard. He was traded to the Colts in 2021, along with a 2022 seventh rounder, for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

He spent two seasons in Indianapolis and one with the 49ers before signing a one-year deal with the Bears a year ago.

The Eagles have several other candidates for the right guard spot, including the returning Tyler Steen and the recently-acquired Kenyon Green. They also have a few possibilities for the swing tackle spot, chief among them veteran Kendall Lamm, who was signed earlier this week.