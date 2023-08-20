Maxie Baughan, an Eagles Hall of Fame linebacker, dies at 85

Maxie Baughan, a nine-time Pro Bowl linebacker who became a member of the Eagles Hall of Fame, died at 85, the team announced Sunday.

Baughan died Saturday in Ithaca, N.Y., with the announcement giving natural causes as his cause of death.

The 6-foot-1 star out of Georgia Tech played six seasons for the Eagles and in the 1960 NFL Championship Game. He was traded to Los Angeles in 1966 and played five seasons there. He played a season for Washington in 1974 before retiring. He was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 2015.

Baughan is among 12 candidates the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s seniors committee is scheduled to discuss this week to determine finalists for election to the Class of 2024.

