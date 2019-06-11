The Eagles made key changes to their medical staff this offseason after an injury-marred 2018 season, NFL sources said Tuesday.
They parted ways with head physical and internist Stephen Stache and hired Arsh Dhanota to be their chief medical officer. ESPN was first to report the changes.
Stache held the job for just one season, after the Eagles turned over their medical staff leadership in the aftermath of their Super Bowl victory in February 2018. They let head physician Peter DeLuca and head internist Gary Dorshimer leave and fired head trainer Chris Peduzzi, after each had worked for the organization for around 20 years.
Stache, in essence, replaced Dorshimer, and Christopher Dodson took DeLuca’s place as the Eagles’ top orthopedic.
The team endured a 57-percent increase in regular-season games in which their players were lost to injury last season. Overall, the Eagles had 28 players miss 221 games to injury. The players were either on the 53-man roster at some point during the season, on some form of injured reserve, or on the physically unable to perform list. In 2017, the Eagles had 23 players miss 126 games to injury.
Of the 28 players who missed time, a significant number experienced abnormal recovery, which increasingly raised questions about how the Eagles were treating their injured.
While Eagles executive Howie Roseman cited the disproportionate number of injuries as a prominent reason why the Eagles started last season 6-7 and ultimately fell short of repeating as Super Bowl champions, he defended the medical staff in January.
“We put people in place that we have a lot of confidence in,” Roseman said then. "We have to allow them to grow in their jobs and continue to show faith in them, because we do have faith in them.”
But Stache, who is also a consultant with the 76ers, is no longer with the team. A replacement has yet to be hired.
Dhanota was previously the medical director of non-operative sports medicine at Penn Medicine. He will be in charge of the entire medical staff and will be the point person for each department, a source said. The Eagles are hoping his presence will help with in-house communication.
Some players had lost confidence in the new medical staff, per team sources. For instance, several players still went to Dorhshimer for assistance in their recoveries. While seeking service or opinion outside the team isn’t unheard of, some players had specifically become frustrated by the Eagles’ staff, sources said.
Carson Wentz’s back injury was the most notable abnormality. The Eagles shut him down in December after they revealed he had a stress fracture. The quarterback first popped up on the injury report with a “back” injury in October, but he didn’t miss a game even though several players said that Wentz was clearly playing in pain.
The Eagles said they didn’t know when the injury occurred and that it evolved over time. Wentz said that he was confident in medical staff after the season.
But there were further unanswered questions about other prominent players. Running back Darren Sproles missed significant time with a reoccurring hamstring injury, as did cornerback Sidney Jones. Wide receiver Mack Hollins said that he would play in the season opener after he had offseason sports hernia surgery only to be placed on injured reserve with a groin injury just hours before the game.
He practiced in public for the first time since the second injury Tuesday during minicamp.
Jalen Mills’ foot injury in November was deemed minor by coach Doug Pederson, but a few weeks later he was spotted in a walking boot and eventually placed on IR. He has yet to practice this offseason. Safety Chris Maragos never returned after he suffered ACL/PCL injuries in October 2017, even though others have needed only a year to return.
Maragos was released this offseason and isn’t on an NFL roster.
Running back Jay Ajayi tore the ACL in his left knee in September, but he was was outfitted with a brace in the second half and kept playing, presumably after the Eagles had examined his knee. Ajayi is currently still an unsigned free agent.
Defensive tackle Tim Jernigan missed the first 10 games with a back injury, but after playing in one game, he experienced back spasms and has been sidelined since. Defensive end Derek Barnett missed a game with a “shoulder” injury but returned to play in two games. The injury turned out to be a torn rotator cuff that required season-ending surgery.
Jernigan has practiced this spring, while Barnett has not.