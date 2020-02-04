Mike Groh’s unemployment didn’t last long.
The former Eagles offensive coordinator is joining the Indianapolis Colts’ coaching staff as a wide receivers coach less than a month after being fired by the Birds, according to several media reports. Groh will reunite with Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich, who was hired by the Colts after spending two seasons as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator, including the team’s 2017 Super Bowl run.
Groh was the Eagles’ wide receivers coach in 2017, while Reich was offensive coordinator, and was promoted when Reich left. With Groh leading the wideouts, Nelson Agholor had a turnaround season, catching 62 passes for 768 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Eagles were 16th and 14th in offensive efficiency in Groh’s two years running the offense. The team saw an immediate dip in production from Reich’s final season, when the group was eighth in efficiency with Carson Wentz in contention for MVP honors before a season-ending knee injury.
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson gave Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch a vote of confidence during his year-end press conference, but the two were fired the next day.
“After much consideration and discussion, I have decided to make a change at the offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach positions,” Pederson said in a release on Jan. 9. “It was not an easy decision for me to make, and I appreciate everything that Mike Groh and Carson Walch contributed to the organization and to my staff.”
Pederson has yet to find replacements for Groh and Walch. The Eagles’ offensive coordinator vacancy is the the only one in the league. They’ve reportedly had interest in USC assistant Graham Harrell and Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban, but both elected to stay in their current positions. The Eagles showed interest in Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka, a former Eagles QB, but he also isn’t in the running.