Miles Sanders isn’t interested in any type of gamesmanship.

The Eagles running back began his Friday media availability in direct fashion when asked whether he’ll play in Sunday’s NFC wild-card game versus the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Yes, sir – absolutely,” Sanders said.

The third-year tailback missed the last two games of the regular season with a fractured hand he suffered against the New York Giants on Dec. 26. Less than 2½ weeks after surgery, Sanders is set to return for the playoffs.

“No limitations for Miles,” said coach Nick Sirianni. “He’ll be our guy.”

Sanders was listed as a limited participant in all three practices this week, but he insists he’ll be ready for whatever workload is handed to him Sunday in Tampa. He doesn’t expect to wear any type of noticeable protective gear that might affect how he holds and secures the football.

“I’m not going to be out there hesitant or timid,” Sanders said. “I feel good. Guys have been telling me I look fast. I feel better with my quad and my ankle, so I feel good.”

» READ MORE: What Tom Brady’s recent playoff history says about the Eagles’ chances vs. Bucs

Sanders leads the backfield with 754 rushing yards across 137 carries, although he didn’t register a single touchdown. He is the team’s most explosive option (5.5-yard average) and Sanders is supported by fellow tailbacks Boston Scott (seven total touchdowns), Jordan Howard (three touchdowns), and rookie Kenneth Gainwell (six touchdowns).

During the first meeting between the Bucs and Eagles, Sanders had only one carry in the first half and nine total rushes. Since then, Sirianni has committed to running the ball at a much higher pace and the offense has enjoyed success from the changes. The Eagles lead the NFL in rushing with 159.7 yards per game.

“Miles has been really good with the ball this year,” Sirianni said. “He’s done such a good job with protecting the football. He’s better with his fundamentals and I have a ton of confidence in that.

“At the end of the day, Miles would not be on the field if he wasn’t healthy or ready for this game ... He’s ready to go.”

» READ MORE: Eagles-Bucs: The beat writers' playoff predictions