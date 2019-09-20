Miles Sanders has been big-play-hunting so far this season, and he’s about to get even more opportunities.
The rookie running back out of Penn State is taking over the role of kick returner against the Lions on Sunday with original return man Corey Clement on the shelf with a shoulder injury.
Much has been made this week of Sanders’ tendency to bounce runs outside in search for big plays instead of running through the holes the Eagles’ offensive lines have created. He’s averaging just 2.5 yards per carry with 21 rushing attempts.
Sanders said the coaching staff, specifically running backs coach Duce Staley, have reminded him to use his vision more and be less anxious to make a big play on every carry.
“It’s not just hitting the hole, it’s reading the defender,” Sanders said. “Duce simply told me ‘It’s the NFL. You’re not going to have a big play each run, so just take what they give you.' ”
After Clement got hurt in the third quarter of Sunday’s 24-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Sanders went in to return kicks. Atlanta, unlike some teams in the NFL, tend to kick the ball short of the end zone, forcing a return. Sanders had two returns for 52 total yards.
As a freshman at Penn State, Sanders returned 33 kicks, averaging 20.8 yards per return. He averaged 15.2 yards over five returns his sophomore year before passing on the role in his junior season altogether.
“I look forward to it. It’s just another opportunity to affect the game in a positive way,” Sanders said. “I bring speed, my vision. The types of returns that we have set up [are] for us to really get some explosive returns, so I’m going to do my job and get us the best field position as possible.”