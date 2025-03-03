Eagles’ Moro Ojomo celebrates Super Bowl win by meeting Nigerian president Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo made a special stop after the Super Bowl LIX win — the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Nigeria.

Ojomo, who was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, before moving to the United States in 2009, returned to his home country to speak with Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president of Nigera, about the Super Bowl win and future of football in the country.

He presented the president with a signed Eagles helmet and a Super Bowl champions hat.

“It is everything when you look at the amount of Africans, specifically Nigerians, that are in American football, it is a lot,” Ojomo told reporters during his visit. “The most important thing is giving our youths an opportunity to get into American football, it is a pathway for education, high school and college degrees and it is a pathway to make Nigeria bigger on a worldly view. I think about the community, the friends I grew up with, the heritage and my family values of being a Nigerian such as hard work, education, sports.”

» READ MORE: Moro Ojomo gave ‘Inner Excellence’ to A.J. Brown. The lesser-known Eagle has his own motivational story.

Ojomo, who had two tackles including a tackle for loss in the Super Bowl, said he hopes to collaborate with Nigerian officials to build a sports academy to develop more Nigerian football talent. Thirty-four athletes born in Nigeria have played in the NFL, and 10 suited up this season.

“I would not be here without Nigeria,” Ojomo said. “I think that there is a saying that the grass is not greener where you go, it’s greener when you water it. We have the opportunity to water it.”