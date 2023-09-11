Source: Eagles’ new starting LB Nakobe Dean expected to miss multiple weeks with a foot injury

The Eagles started the season with a relatively thin group at inside linebacker, and on Sunday night, it got even thinner.

Second-year inside linebacker Nakobe Dean is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks with a foot injury sustained in the Eagles’ season opener against the New England Patriots, a source confirmed to The Inquirer.

The team does not expect Dean to miss significant time. If the Eagles elect to place him on injured reserve, he would have to miss a minimum of four games.

Dean, the Eagles’ every-down linebacker, appeared to sustain the injury when his legs got tangled up with safety Justin Evans in the third quarter. The 22-year-old out of Georgia finished the game with seven tackles. He took 49 defensive snaps (61%) until his night came to a premature end.

Now, the Eagles have just two healthy inside linebackers on their active 53-man roster in Zach Cunningham and Christian Elliss. Going into Week 1, they had two more on their practice squad in Nicholas Morrow and Ben VanSumeren. Morrow, the five-year veteran who signed with the Eagles in free agency, could be a candidate for promotion to the active roster in advance of their Thursday night game against the Minnesota Vikings.

To bulk up their options at inside linebacker, the Eagles signed five-year veteran Rashaan Evans to the practice squad on Monday, a source confirmed to The Inquirer. Evans, 27, started all 17 games with the Atlanta Falcons last season, racking up 159 tackles, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and four pass breakups.

The 6-foot-2, 232-pound Evans was selected in the first round, No. 22 overall out of Alabama by the Tennessee Titans in the 2018 draft. He spent four seasons with the Titans, playing 59 games (50 starts) and collecting 317 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown), eight pass breakups, and two interceptions.

The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane contributed to this report.