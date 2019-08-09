Quarterback Nate Sudfeld left the Eagles’ preseason opener with an apparent left wrist injury Thursday night.
Sudfeld, who started the game in place of the resting Carson Wentz, suffered the injury late in the first half. He was getting tackled to the ground after throwing the ball away, and as he fell he brace himself with his arms. The left wrist, upon a review, appeared to bend awkwardly.
Sudfeld briefly buried his head in his arms as he laid on the field at Lincoln Financial Field. He then jumped up and walked to the sideline. Third string quarterback Cody Kessler took his place. Sudfeld then went into the medical tent. When he emerged he had an air cast on his left arm. He was then driven in a cart inside.
The Eagles had Sudfeld, even though his NFL resume isn’t long, all but written in stone to replace Nick Foles as the backup. The position is important, of course, but with Wentz’s recent injury history there was concern that Sudfeld might not be ready to play in case of an emergency.
Foles started in 11 games, including five in the postseason, the previous two seasons in place of the injured Wentz. He would guide the Eagles to a Super Bowl in 2017 and into the second round of the playoffs last season.
If Sudfeld is out for an extended period, the Eagles may have to shop for another quarterback. Kessler, who was signed with offseason, hasn’t look good in training camp. Rookie Clayton Thorson has been even worse.
Sudfeld was having a pretty good first half. He completed 10 of 18 passes for 177 yards with a 75-yard touchdown to receiver Marken Michel.