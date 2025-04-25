8 prospects who can help fill the Eagles’ needs on Day 2 of the NFL draft

For Howie Roseman, the selection of Jihaad Campbell with the No. 31 overall pick in the draft “wasn’t a need pick,” he explained early Friday morning.

Campbell, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker out of Alabama, was a player the Eagles had “tremendous passion about,” Roseman said. The Erial, N.J. native has the versatility to line up in multiple spots, both as an off-ball linebacker and as an edge rusher.

“Obviously, there were other players we liked at the spot we were picking, but this stood out to us,” Roseman said.

Could some of those other players that Roseman had his eye on become Eagles on Day 2? With the second day of the draft set to commence at 7 p.m., here’s a rundown of the Eagles’ picks, their needs, and who they could target in Rounds 2-3:

How many Day 2 picks do the Eagles have?

Roseman made a small trade up to acquire the No. 31 overall pick from the Kansas City Chiefs, giving up the No. 32 overall selection (which the Chiefs used to select Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons) and a 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 164 overall, which the Eagles acquired from the Cleveland Browns in the trade for Kenny Pickett).

So, the Eagles’ Day 2 picks remain intact. For now, they possess one second-rounder (No. 64 overall) and one third-rounder (No. 96 overall), which are both their own original picks.

If the Eagles want to move up into the early portion of the second round, just like they did last year to select Cooper DeJean, they have the draft capital to pull off a deal. Despite sending one of their fifth-rounders to the Chiefs, the Eagles still have three fifth-round selections in this year’s draft (Nos. 161, 165, and 168). Plus, the Eagles are expected to have 12 picks in 2026, including three projected compensatory picks for the losses of Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, and Mekhi Becton in free agency.

What are their biggest needs?

The Eagles defense took the biggest hit this offseason with Williams departing for the New England Patriots and Sweat signing with the Arizona Cardinals. Darius Slay was released and C.J. Gardner-Johnson was traded to the Houston Texans, all in an effort to pivot to a younger, more cost-effective defensive corps that balances out their high-earners on offense.

With Williams out of the picture and Jordan Davis’ fifth-year option not yet exercised, the Eagles could stand to add a well-rounded defensive tackle capable of contributing as a run stuffer and as a pass rusher. The Eagles may seek to add another safety to compete with Sydney Brown for the starting gig opposite Reed Blankenship.

Kelee Ringo could also use some competition for the starting outside cornerback gig that Slay vacated. While Campbell has the versatility to line up as an edge rusher, Roseman may want to continue to add to his young pass-rushing corps that lost Sweat and Brandon Graham this offseason.

Offensively, with Dallas Goedert’s future on the team in question, the Eagles could attempt to identify his successor on Day 2. While Lane Johnson signed an extension through 2027 this offseason, Roseman may want to work ahead and identify his replacement at right tackle.

Who’s available?

Here are a few players who could address some of those needs. All but one of the following players — LSU tight end Mason Taylor — reportedly met with the Eagles on pre-draft visits:

DL T.J. Sanders, South Carolina

At 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, Sanders offers both run-stopping prowess and pass-rush juice. For a big guy, he moves extremely well, showcasing the quickness required to shoot gaps and blow up runs in the backfield on film (16½ tackles for a loss in his last 25 games). Sanders uses his heavy hands to swat away opposing offensive linemen as a pass rusher, logging 4½ sacks and 33 pressures in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus.

S Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State

Winston’s stock fell in 2024 when he suffered a season-ending partially-torn ACL in the second game of the year. If the Eagles are confident in his health going forward, he could be a steal on Day 2. The 6-foot-1, 213-pound safety triggers quickly against the run, earning 12 run “stops” in 2023 (tackles that result in a failure for the offense), according to Pro Football Focus. While his coverage reads are a work in progress, he has good recovery speed to make up for his missteps, as evidenced by his 4.51-second 40-yard dash at Penn State’s pro day.

EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA

Could the Eagles take another Day 2 edge rusher who is relatively raw at the position and possesses tons of upside, just like they did last year with Jalyx Hunt? The 6-foot-3, 259-pound Oladejo began his collegiate career as an off-ball linebacker at Cal, then transferred to UCLA for his junior season. His transition to the full-time edge rusher role in 2024 was aided by his length (82⅛-inch wingspan; 76th percentile) and his athleticism (36½-inch vertical jump; 82nd percentile). While he has a ways to go in developing his technique, he racked up a team-high 4½ sacks and 33 pressures.

EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

Scourton has had a statistically up-and-down journey to the NFL. He started his career at Purdue, establishing a reputation as a prolific pass rusher and leading the Big Ten in sacks (10) as a sophomore in 2023. However, upon transferring to Texas A&M in 2024, the 6-foot-2¾ Scourton bulked up to 285 pounds. He lost some of his pass-rush juice, but he became a formidable presence in the run game, racking up 29 tackles for a loss over the last two seasons. At the combine, Scourton dropped his weight down to 257 pounds, which was closer to the weight he played at Purdue. Could he rediscover his pass-rush prowess at the NFL level at his former playing weight?

CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss

Amos, the 6-foot, 195-pound cornerback out of Ole Miss, could be fit to contend for the outside cornerback job. He took a substantial jump in his game in 2024, his lone season at Ole Miss, posting an SEC-high 16 pass breakups (previous career-best was in 2022 at Louisiana). His 4.43 40-yard dash speed shows up on film when matching receivers’ strides downfield. Amos flashes his instincts in zone coverage, using his football IQ to anticipate routes and athleticism to make plays on the ball. He is physical at the line of scrimmage in press coverage.

CB Jacob Parrish, DB, Kansas State

If the Eagles want a cornerback with a little more positional versatility to add to the mix, Parrish could be an intriguing option. The 5-foot-10, 191-pound Parrish showcased the ability to line up in the slot or on the outside as a two-year starter at Kansas State. Although Parrish is on the smaller side, he has a strong build that allows him to play with a physical edge against taller receivers in press-man coverage. Over the last two seasons, Parrish has been a magnet for the football, generating 21 pass breakups and hauling in five interceptions. He is a willing tackler when defending the run, using his 4.35 40-yard dash speed to get downhill.

TE Mason Taylor, LSU

Taylor, the son of Hall of Fame pass rusher Jason Taylor, was a reliable presence in the LSU passing game over the course of three seasons. At 6-foot-5, 251 pounds, Taylor was a big target for Garrett Nussmeier, racking up a single-season career-high 546 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 55 receptions (the most catches in a single season by a tight end in school history). He has strong hands as a receiver and is a solid blocker in the run game, but his ability to generate yards after the catch leaves something to be desired. Taylor is the only player on this list who did not take a reported pre-draft visit to Philadelphia.

OT Charles Grant, William & Mary

If the Eagles want to scoop up a developmental tackle later on Day 2, Grant could still be on the board. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound Grant didn’t start playing football until his junior year of high school, making him relatively new to the position. He has bulked up considerably since he started at the FCS program, adding roughly 70 pounds. He still has some mass to add to his frame at the next level, but his impressive movement skills and long arms give him a high ceiling. With some patience and technical improvement, Grant could develop into an NFL starter, and the Eagles wouldn’t be in a rush to make him start right away.