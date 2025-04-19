Eagles draft: Does the 2025 class of OTs offer a potential Lane Johnson heir apparent?

Next week’s NFL draft will give the Eagles a chance to form another succession plan along the line of scrimmage.

The team’s habit of identifying an heir apparent for trench players such as Jason Peters, Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham, and Fletcher Cox raises the question: Is Lane Johnson’s understudy in this year’s class of offensive tackle prospects?

Johnson, 34, said earlier this offseason he’d welcome the team’s drafting a potential mentee for him. The All-Pro right tackle signed an extension that runs through 2028 and expects to play for the duration of that deal, but the Eagles’ tendency to draft a lineman a year or two before the need becomes pressing speaks for itself.

Given the number of versatile O-line prospects in this year’s class, there’s also the possibility that a potential Johnson successor could start his career at right guard before bumping out to tackle in a few seasons.

To find out who makes the most sense for the Eagles and who may be out of range, let’s look at the offensive tackle class as a whole:

The top guys

Will Campbell, LSU

Campbell is the consensus No. 1 offensive line prospect in this year’s class because of his rare blend of power and athleticism, something often associated with linemen worthy of top-10 picks. The 6-foot-6, 319-pound standout was a three-year starter for the Tigers, playing 38 games at left tackle and earning consensus all-American honors last season.

One of the only flaws in Campbell’s profile as a prospect is his lack of exceptional arm length, something that could lead to his eventually shifting to guard. His arms measured just under 33 inches at the NFL scouting combine, which put him in the seventh percentile among offensive tackle prospects, according to mockdraftable.com. Still, Campbell has the polish as a pass protector, the power in the run game, and the overall athleticism to suggest he’ll be a Day 1 starter and an early pick in the first round Thursday.

Armand Membou, Missouri

With surprisingly light feet and solid technique, Membou is another coveted tackle prospect projected to go in the top half of the first round. He started two full seasons at right tackle for the Tigers and flashed plenty of upside because of his ability to fire out of his stance to combat speed rushers and anchor against power rushers when necessary as well. That athleticism showed up in Membou’s scouting combine testing, which included a staggering 4.91-second 40-yard dash when you consider he did that at 332 pounds.

Somewhat similar to Campbell, Membou doesn’t have exceptional height or arm length, although he should still be able to stick at tackle. At 6-4 with 33.5-inch arms, he’s actually below average at the position, and even more so when considering the list of highly touted tackles taken in recent years. Still, Membou’s athleticism should give him a chance to develop into a quality starting tackle who just so happens to be built more like a guard.

Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

Speaking of undersize tackles with some positional uncertainty, Banks is a 6-5, 315-pound prospect who some analysts believe will be better suited playing on the interior because of a lack of ideal reach.

Whichever position he ends up playing, Banks’ quickness and technique give him a good chance of starting right away in the NFL. He was named a first-team all-American last year, allowing just 10 pressures and one sack on 515 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Banks’ upside is apparent, but will require the 21-year-old to continue filling out his frame and learning how to more effectively compensate for his 33.5-inch arms, which sometimes leave him overmatched against longer edge rushers. If he can do that, Banks has the movement skills of a high-end offensive lineman in the NFL.

The wild card

Josh Simmons, Ohio State

In terms of physical traits, Simmons matches up well with each of the aforementioned tackles, but his draft projection is harder to pin down because the 22-year-old suffered a season-ending knee injury midway through last season.

Before the injury, the 6-5, 317-pound prospect showcased an ideal combination of explosiveness off the ball, a wide, nimble stance in pass protection, and the nastiness to finish off blocks with an edge in the run game. He also has experience playing both left and right tackle, logging 13 starts on the right with San Diego State before transferring to the Buckeyes and starting 19 games on the left.

Assuming a full recovery, Simmons has the physical traits to be a rock-solid offensive tackle with positional flexibility. It’s just harder to know exactly where his draft range will begin and end because of the injury.

Potential Eagles fits

Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

Several factors make Ersery feel like someone the Eagles would covet. At 6-6, 331 pounds, the 23-year-old possesses the “unusual” size and athleticism that has been a common thread of the offensive linemen the team has drafted into Jeff Stoutland’s unit over the years. There’s also reason to believe his best football is ahead of him. According to The Athletic, Ersery played mostly basketball growing up and took up football only as a high school sophomore because of a growth spurt.

Starting 38 games at left tackle for Minnesota over the course of three seasons, Ersery flashed loads of potential because of his hulking frame, play strength, and requisite agility to match. In his reps against Penn State star Abdul Carter last year, he had his share of bright moments while also showcasing plenty of competitive edge through the whistle.

Ersery will need to improve his technique to reach that incredibly high ceiling, though, which would make him an intriguing fit for the Eagles. Especially considering he did have one start at right tackle during his freshman year at Mizzou, Ersery could serve as a short-term swing tackle and long-term successor to Johnson on the Eagles’ offensive line.

Josh Conerly, Oregon

Conerly is on the other end of the spectrum from Ersery as a smaller tackle whose elite athleticism defines his high ceiling.

With a vertical jump, 40-yard dash, and 10-yard split that each landed in the 85th percentile or higher, Conerly put that athleticism on display at the scouting combine and could sneak into the back half of the first round as a result. On the field, he’s quick out of his stance and isn’t easily beaten around the edge, although he doesn’t possess elite power to match at 6-4, 311 pounds.

Conerly played exclusively left tackle at Oregon, logging 28 total starts and allowing just nine pressures and one sack on 494 pass-rushing snaps, according to PFF.

While it’s in a quite different package than Ersery, Conerly’s explosiveness still makes him an unusual prospect who could develop under Stoutland. It’s also worth noting he took a top-30 visit to the Eagles during the pre-draft process. The 21-year-old will need to fill out more and improve his hand placement and general technique, but he has a pathway to becoming a high-level player if he does.

Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

Yet another player who visited the Eagles, Jackson is a versatile prospect with a big frame and long arms to make up for a relative lack of height at 6-3, 315 pounds. He played primarily as a left guard for the Buckeyes, compiling 31 starts there, but also spent nine games at left tackle filling in for Simmons last season and played reasonably well. And while some teams will view him as a guard at the next level, some of his high-level reps and the athleticism he flashed throughout his career could give him a chance to stick at tackle if given the opportunity.

Either way, Jackson would be an ideal fit for the Eagles both next year and in the long-term because of his versatility. He has an ideal build for a guard, capable of getting underneath defenders and then using his 33.5-inch arms and heavy hands to bench-press rushers in the run and pass game. Operating at tackle last year, he had a handful of bright moments combating speed around the edge as well because of his apparent foot quickness.

Projected to go in the second round, the 22-year-old would be an ideal addition for the Eagles in that he can begin his career competing for the starting right guard spot while also having the upside to eventually bump out to tackle. He’ll need to improve parts of his technique to reach his potential, but the athleticism gives him a chance to be an impact player.

Anthony Belton, N.C. State

At 6-6, 336 pounds with arms that measured just shy of 34 inches, Belton is the biggest tackle among those listed here. Still, the 24-year-old blends that massive, wide frame with surprisingly nimble feet and has a chance to go on Day 2 of the draft because of that combination.

The reason Belton isn’t among the top in the class comes down mostly to inconsistent technique showcased over 32 starts at left tackle. He gave up three sacks last year, according to PFF, and was charged with eight penalties as well.

There’s a chance Belton will be best deployed as a guard in the NFL because of his bigger frame. In fact, according to mockdraftable.com, Belton’s measurements were a 90.4% match to Eagles guard Landon Dickerson’s.

Considering Belton is another player who took a visit to the NovaCare Complex, it’s easy to see his slotting into the Eagles’ depth chart at either right guard or as a reserve tackle. He may need time to develop into a consistent performer, but he has the tools to be a starter in the NFL.

*Indicates players who have visited with the Eagles.