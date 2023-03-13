Source: Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards to sign three-year deal with the Bears

Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards is signing a three-year deal with the Chicago Bears, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer. The news was first reported by NFL Network.

Edwards, an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2019, blossomed into a full-time starter with the Eagles. This past season, Edwards, 26, led the team with 159 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and two sacks, with seven passes defensed.

Edwards, who also served as the main communicator on defense and wore the green dot in the huddle, grew up just outside of Chicago in nearby Lake Villa, Ill.

Following Edwards’ departure, second-year linebacker Nakobe Dean is expected to take on a larger role. Fellow starting linebacker Kyzir White also is a free agent. When contacted by The Inquirer on Monday morning, White, a native of Allentown, said he “would love” to re-sign with the Eagles, but he fully expects to test his value on the open market.