With the NFL draft’s first round closing in on April 28, our Eagles beat reporters went back-and-forth for a mock draft. Here’s their best guess at how the first 32 picks will go on night one.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan

EJ Smith: An offensive tackle would also be in play here, but Hutchinson’s got enough twitchiness and pass-rushing prowess to become the first pick of the Doug Pederson era. The strength of this class isn’t at the top, and Hutchinson wouldn’t have been in the top 5 of last year’s draft class, perhaps not even the top 10, but there’s still plenty to like about him as a prospect.

2. Detroit Lions: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Josh Tolentino: Surprise! There might’ve been a moment in time earlier during the pre-draft process when the Lions could’ve waited until pick 32 to make this selection. But Willis appears to have the highest ceiling of the entire quarterback class, and Detroit will be betting on his upside to kickstart its rebuild. The first QB domino to fall.

3. Houston Texans: Travon Walker, DL, Georgia

Smith: An early draft stunner from the Lions shakes up the draft board right away. The Texans need help pretty much everywhere, so they should be going with the best player available whenever possible. In this scenario they’d run in the card and get Walker, one of the best athletes in the class.

4. New York Jets: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon

Tolentino: Sauce Gardner is considered here, but Thibodeaux will be a difference maker from Day 1 who’s capable of consistently disrupting the most important position on the field.

5. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Smith: The Giants need an offensive tackle and they get their pick between Neal and Ikem Ekwonu. Here they take Neal, who is a massive pass protector with mind-bending movement skills.

6. Carolina Panthers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Tolentino: Remember when this year’s quarterback class was widely considered pedestrian? Naturally, quarterback chatter has picked up over the past several months and weeks, and QB-needy teams might not be willing to gamble on either Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield. Pickett also appears to be the most NFL-ready QB prospect.

7. New York Giants: Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Smith: Maybe the Giants try to trade back here, but the value of getting Gardner as the best player available is too much to pass up. Gardner has the size, athleticism, and mentality to be a lockdown cornerback at the next level.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State

Tolentino: Swiping the first wide receiver was considered here, but after adding Kyle Pitts with its top pick in last year’s draft, Atlanta selects Johnson, who completely revitalized his draft stock in Tallahassee with a program-altering season. He’s a difference maker, and he should immediately help a defense that finished with a league-low 18 sacks in 2021.

9. Seattle Seahawks: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

Smith: An early run on quarterbacks blesses Seattle with Ekwonu, who some consider the best offensive tackle prospect in the draft. Ekwonu’s an explosive athlete who could also start his career at tackle or guard. Either way, he should be a cornerstone to build around for a franchise in transition.

10. New York Jets: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Tolentino: It’s possible the Jets add another weapon for quarterback Zach Wilson, but Stingley is just too talented to let slip past the top 10. After finishing as the country’s highest graded freshman in coverage in 2019, Stingley battled with Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase throughout his college career.

11. Washington Commanders: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Smith: The Commanders could use a receiver to pair with Terry McLaurin. There’s even a chance they’ll be replacing McLaurin, depending on whether the two sides can work out a new deal. Wilson is the best receiver prospect in the class and compares favorably to Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen. Getting him here would be excellent value.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Tolentino: It was exactly one decade ago when the Vikings tabbed six-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith with their first-round selection. Here, the Vikings snag another safety from Notre Dame. Hamilton is a pure baller with the potential to thrive immediately in the NFL.

13. TRADE: Eagles: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Smith: As the steward of the odd-numbered picks, I was negotiating with myself here, but I assure you I drove a hard bargain. In this scenario, the Eagles send the Houston Texans the 15th and 101st pick to move up two spots and secure Jordan Davis before the Baltimore Ravens get a chance to snatch him up.

Davis is a 6-6, 341-pound force with impressive movement skills. He will be an immediate impact player against the run and has the physical tools to improve as a pass rusher. The Eagles’ defense needs difference makers, especially on a defensive line that ranked 31st in sacks last season. Davis can become that, while also giving the Eagles more flexibility to run odd-man fronts and affording them a chance to move on from Fletcher Cox next offseason if the veteran defensive tackle’s price is too high to extend.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Tolentino: Davis would’ve been the pick here, but with him off the board, the Ravens shore up the offensive line. Penning recorded one of the highest run-blocking grades ever last season. He’s a physical mauler bound to please and protect quarterback Lamar Jackson.

15. Houston Texans: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Smith: Texans’ best player available approach continues here. Cross will help shore up an offensive line that was pretty shaky in front of Davis Mills last season.

16. New Orleans Saints: Drake London, WR, USC

Tolentino: The draft board can shake out in wild ways. Considering the premium price attached to the wide receiver market this offseason, it’s entirely possible a handful of receivers go earlier in the draft. London has the largest body frame among receivers being discussed as first-round candidates. There are concerns about whether or not he can separate at the next level, but his catch radius and wingspan measurables are elite.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

Smith: The run on offensive tackles wasn’t kind to the Chargers, who need to continue building a solid offensive front to keep Justin Herbert clean. Johnson is the best guard in the draft and will give them a Day 1 starter at a position of need.

18. Eagles: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Tolentino: Pairing Williams with DeVonta Smith would be a dream scenario for the Eagles. The team has recent experience scouting former Alabama players who’ve dealt with pre-draft injuries. The Eagles weren’t afraid to trade up for Smith (dislocated finger) nor timid to select Landon Dickerson (torn ACL) in the second round of last year’s draft. Williams is recovering from his own ACL injury, but he possesses game-changing speed and quickness that would be welcomed with open arms in Philadelphia.

19. New Orleans Saints: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Smith: We finally have our run of wide receivers. Olave is one of the best route-runners in the draft and has plenty of speed to make plays after the catch. He’s on the smaller side, but he’s excellent Michael Thomas insurance for the Saints.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Tolentino: Ridder is technically sound and his ability to go through his progressions at a high level should be appealing to the Steelers.

21. New England Patriots: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Smith: This is late for McDuffie, who is a rock-solid cornerback prospect that plays bigger than his listed size (5-11, 193 pounds). He may not be the corner with the most buzz, but McDuffie fits the “good football player” descriptor and feels like a Patriots pick.

22. Green Bay Packers: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Tolentino: Ideally, the Packers would’ve preferred to snag one of the other top receivers, but Burks should be considered a fine consolation prize for Aaron Rodgers. Burks has received comparisons to 49ers All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel, and Burks’ combination of size and speed is worth salivating for.

23. Arizona Cardinals: George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue

Smith: Burks would have been the pick here, but instead the Cardinals strengthen their defensive front with Karlaftis, a powerful edge rusher with a motor.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Tolentino: Widely considered the best linebacker prospect, Lloyd would be a scary pairing with Micah Parsons.

25. Buffalo Bills: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Smith: Sean McDermott can develop defensive backs, and now he gets a smooth athlete in Booth. He’s an ideal fit for the Bills’ zone-heavy scheme and is good value at this point in the draft.

26. Tennessee Titans: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Tolentino: The Titans have an apparent need, and Linderbaum is the best center prospect.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Smith: The Bucs need help on the interior of both lines, and they start with Wyatt, a three-technique defensive tackle with an explosive first step. At 24, he’s older than you’d like a first-round pick to be, and he has some character concerns after being arrested for “family violence” in 2020. Still, Wyatt and Vita Vea would be a dynamic pairing.

28. Green Bay Packers: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Tolentino: Swiping Penn State WR Jahan Dotson here was tempting, but Raimann’s ceiling is too exciting to pass up. He only started playing football a few years ago and has already developed into a sound, powerful workhorse. He has potential to start for a group that lost several pieces in the offseason.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Smith: Dotson, who has drawn some comparisons to DeSean Jackson, would be a really nice fit in an Andy Reid offense. The Chiefs need to recoup what they lost trading away Tyreek Hill, and Dotson can help them do that.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan

Tolentino: Hill led all safeties in the 3-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle. He’s a dynamic defensive back who played all over the field for Michigan, logging snaps at safety, nickel and outside cornerback.

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

Smith: The Bengals found an elite quarterback and an elite receiver in the last two drafts, now they need to continue improving their pass protection in order to sustain winning.

32. Detroit Lions: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Tolentino: Dean would represent an instant upgrade for the Lions. He was a two-year starter and team captain for the nation’s top defense. He plays with high IQ, and his instincts should serve him well in the pros.