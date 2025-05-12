Eagles will open their season at home against the Cowboys with a Thursday night game

The Super Bowl champion Eagles are set to kick off the 2025 NFL season with a Thursday night matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

The division rivals will meet at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 4 at 8:20 p.m., marking the first season opener between the teams since 2000.

Mike Tirico made the announcement on Monday morning on the Today Show, as the NFL’s broadcast partners reveal select games on the 2025 schedule ahead of the release of the full slate of games on Wednesday.

The Eagles own a flawless record in season-opening games in under Nick Sirianni, winning all four Week 1 contests, including last season’s opener against the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo. They’ve found recent success against the Cowboys, too, coming out on top in four of their last six matchups.

Two of those games occurred last season, when the Eagles swept Dallas for the first time since 2011. The Eagles throttled the Cowboys in both games, defeating them 34-6 in Week 10 and 41-7 in Week 17 for a point differential of +62.

After missing the playoffs for the first time in four seasons, the Cowboys did not renew Mike McCarthy’s contract and promoted Brian Schottenheimer from defensive coordinator to head coach. The team also hired former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus to fill the defensive coordinator vacancy.

Jerry Jones has made a handful of tweaks to the Cowboys roster this offseason, most recently acquiring wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers. They were relatively quiet on the free-agent market. The biggest splash the Cowboys made was re-signing defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year, $80 million contract.