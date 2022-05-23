There aren’t many players in this city, past or present, more beloved than former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles — and for good reason. Not only is Foles one of the “good guys,” a player whose personality makes him infinitely likable, but he also just so happens to be the architect of the one of the greatest moments in Philly sports history and the only Eagles QB ever to win a Super Bowl.

So perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that the Birds once again considered signing Foles, who instead signed with Frank Reich and the Colts, this offseason as a backup behind third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Eagles’ interest in Foles was first reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, and was later confirmed by The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, who added that Philly was only ever a real possibility if the team had moved on from last year’s backup, Gardner Minshew.

As McLane alluded to, there was also another consideration in bringing back Foles — how it would impact the development of Hurts.

More than most, Philadelphia is sensitive to the backup quarterback situation given the dynamic that played out first between Foles and Carson Wentz and later between Hurts and Wentz, as the latter lost his grip on the starting job to both of his backups (for different reasons) and ultimately demanded a trade out of town.

If the team is serious about developing Hurts, they’d be smart to avoid anything that resembles a quarterback controversy with their young starter.

Even though he’s struggled since leaving the Eagles — and even though the Eagles have committed to Hurts through the year — the simple fact that the lasting memory of Foles for most of Philadelphia is him hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, it’s safe to say bringing him back would result in an instant QB controversy.

