Nick Sirianni and the Eagles agree to a multi-year contract extension after Super Bowl success

Nick Sirianni is set to head into his fifth season in Philadelphia with a Super Bowl ring and a new contract.

The Eagles head coach has agreed to a multi-year extension, the team announced Monday, three months after helping the franchise to its second Super Bowl victory.

Advertisement

“As an organization, we have always strived to create a championship culture of sustained success,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “Nothing is more important to fostering such an environment than having tremendous leadership. Nick has embodied everything we were looking for in a head coach since we hired him four years ago.

“His authentic style of leadership, football intelligence, passion for the game, and growth mindset have helped to bring out the best in our team. I am excited for what the future holds for the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Sirianni, 43, was set to enter the final year on his previous contract. At the league meetings in Palm Beach, Fla., last month, Lurie hinted that a long-term agreement with Sirianni was imminent.

Through four years with the Eagles, Sirianni has achieved historic levels of success. His 48-20 regular-season record ranks second in league history among coaches in their first four seasons.