The Eagles are the anti-Jaguars, and Nick Sirianni deserves some credit for that. Now, let’s talk about situational awareness.

Bad teams are easy to spot. I’m not talking about teams with bad quarterbacks, or bad defenses, or bad offensive lines. I’m not even talking about teams with no talent at all. I’m talking about teams where the stank is greater than the sum of the parts, where a group of seemingly functional players combines to play a brand of football so dysfunctional it becomes uncomfortable to watch.

Bad teams don’t just drop passes. They deflect them directly into the arms of defenders. Bad teams don’t just fumble punt returns. They do it deep in their own territory, before their first possession of the game. Bad teams don’t just allow opposing running backs to run through them. They allow them to jump over them. Backwards. After two spin moves.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a bad football team. They have been a bad team all season. Sunday was no exception. The Eagles’ 28-23 win over the Jaguars was a lot of things. Mostly, it was a reminder of what a truly bad NFL team looks like. It does not look like the Eagles, which is good news. The bad news? Well, the Eagles darn near lost the game.

It is a devil of a circle to square. Nick Sirianni’s critics tend to focus on only one side of the equation. That’s understandable, especially on afternoons like Sunday. You won’t find many NFL games where a team out-gains its opponent 447-215 in total yards, wins the turnover battle, and still finds itself needing an end zone interception on 1st-and-10 from the 13-yard-line with 1 minute, 42 seconds remaining to avoid losing. The last-minute drama was directly attributable to a quarter of Sirianni’s decisions. Two failed fourth down conversions and two failed two-point attempts left a helpless Jaguars team with a potential game-winning touchdown drive instead of a two-possession deficit. They failed to take advantage. But, then, that’s how it goes for bad teams.

The result was another win for which Sirianni will be blamed. We need a term for it, really. If a Pyrrhic victory is a win that comes at a cost that is tantamount to defeat, maybe a Siriannic victory is a win that will be remembered for all a coach did to lose it.

I’m not going to defend the decision-making here. In fact, I disagreed with all four. Did so at the time, before they failed. Most egregious were the decisions to go for it on fourth down.

The first came with 4:55 left in the second quarter, on 4th-and-3 from the Jaguars 22-yard-line. The Eagles had a chance to take a 13-0 lead against an opponent that looked incapable of stringing together a long touchdown drive. They went for it and failed. Sirianni left three points on the field.

The second instance was even more indefensible than the first. With 1:25 left in the third quarter, the Eagles had a 4th-and-1 on the Jaguars 25-yard-line with a 22-16 lead. A field goal would have made it a two-possession game. The Jaguars still did not look like a team that had two scoring drives in them. Not only did the Eagles not kick the field goal, they didn’t run the Tush Push. They passed. It failed. Another three points left on the field. Eight total, with two earlier failed two-point conversions.

“We’ve done pretty good at those in the past,” Sirianni said after the game. “You always think about everything. you think about who you have, you think about your past experiences with it. You always look at the analytics of it. We’ve been pretty good on those. Today they did a good job. I’ll look at everything. But everything in the moment I’m always doing what I think is best for the football team. Today it didn’t work but that’s the way it goes. . .When we get a fourth down, when we convert a fourth down, nothing’s really said. When we don’t, I understand there’s going to be questions. But again, I have to be able to have the [guts] to do that, really, at the end of the day, and say am I doing everything to win the game.”

Look, it’s an attitude that has paid dividends for the Eagles. It’s the right attitude to have when you are playing a good NFL team. But Doug Pederson is not Andy Reid, Trevor Lawrence is not Patrick Mahomes, and the Jaguars are not the 2013 Broncos. In fact, somebody at NBC Sports deserves a lot of credit for saving a national television audience from having to witness three hours of Doug Pederson’s Electric Pink Slip Acid Test. It takes some serious self-confidence to pivot to a marquee that features Sam Darnold and Joe Flacco. In the end, it was the right call. The best thing you could say about the Eagles win over the Jaguars is that it did not keep us up late.

The Jaguars are like the NFL version of The Expendables 3, full of enough familiar names and faces to make you wonder how they all could have ended up in something so bad. They are the opposite of the Eagles. They are the team that never makes the plays.

Which brings us to the other side of the equation.

The Eagles are a good team. A very good team. So good that it is unreasonable to think that they are coached by a guy who stayed at a Holiday Inn Express last night. They make their blocks. They make their tackles. They make plays.

The conventional wisdom says that it’s because of their talent. Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith - they all have cheat-code skills. Which is true. They do. But the Eagles’ success is more holistic than the sum of their handful of elite individual parts. There is a holistic level of competence and functionality that is lacking in a team like the Jaguars.

You saw it early in the third quarter when Jalen Hurts threw a deep pass to Jahan Dotson, who was covered step by step by a defensive back who somehow managed to both break up the pass and allow Dotson to corral the rebound, securing the catch in midair behind the defender’s back to give the Eagles a first down in Jacksonville territory. You saw it in the play of Zack Baun, who was everywhere he needed to be at every level of the field. You’ve seen it throughout Sirianni’s four years as head coach.

It is more than fair to judge Sirianni and the end results of his decisions. But coaching is a lot more than in-game decision-making and offensive play-calling. The end result of Sunday? The Eagles are 6-2.