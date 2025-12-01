Kevin Patullo could benefit from move from sidelines to box, according to Nick Foles

It really was a Black Friday in Philadelphia, after the Eagles suffered another disappointing loss, this one to the Chicago Bears 24-15.

A few days later, everyone from former Birds to your extended family has spent the hokiday weekend talking about where the Eagles’ offense has gone wrong this year. Here’s what some of the national media are saying ...

Nick Sirianni calling plays?

Should Nick Sirianni step in to call plays on offense for the rest of the 2025 season? Sirianni hasn’t called plays since the early days as the Birds’ head coach, before Shane Steichen ultimately took over the reins and didn’t look back.

On NFL Countdown Sunday, Rex Ryan said that Sirianni should consider it.

» READ MORE: Jalen Hurts is at the root of the Eagles’ offensive problems, but that doesn’t excuse ‘Siritullo’

“They don’t out-coach anybody on the offensive side of the ball,” Alex Smith said. “A.J. Brown took a lot of flak a few weeks ago, he was the lone bright spot. He doesn’t look that wrong now. There’s clearly something wrong there on offense.”

“They were in a similar situation last year, when all of a sudden they stopped and said, who the hell are we?” Ryan said. “Get back to running the dang football, whatever it takes. You’ve got to get Jalen Hurts involved. You can scheme, too! Ben Johnson schemed the hell out of them, and you’ve got better players than Ben Johnson does.”

Nick Foles weighs in

Nick Foles sees everyone’s frustrations with the Eagles offense, but he’s not ready to pull the plug on Kevin Patullo just for the sake of making a change.

Foles doesn’t believe Sirianni wants to call plays himself, and the solution to the Birds’ offensive woes in the long-term might be outside the building.

So, in the short-term, Foles pitched a few potential solutions, including moving Patullo up from the sideline back into the box, where he’s sat since joining the Eagles in 2021.

» READ MORE: Nick Sirianni defended Kevin Patullo, but it might not matter if Jeffrey Lurie decides he must act to save the Eagles’ season

“Being a pass game coordinator, [Patullo’s] role was to be in the box, to be in the booth, to oversee what is happening on the field from an up-above perspective, not being on the sidelines with the players and feeling the emotions from the sideline,” Foles said. “He was in a controlled environment to see coverages, to see plays, and to make recommendations for the passing game.”

Being on the sideline surrounded by the players provides a different perspective than being up in the box, which is also where Vic Fangio calls plays from. It’s a less distracting environment, and it can be easier to make adjustments as the drive develops instead of waiting to watch tape on delay.

Chris Long agreed with Foles that it’s hard to bring in a new coordinator or replace the coordinator at this point in the season.

The Eagles could explore bringing in an outside consultant to help improve Hurts and the offense’s performance, but Long is not sure who stands out as a potential candidate aside from fired Giants coach Brian Daboll.

“You look at a lot of these Eagles coordinators that have had success, they’re not homegrown,” Long said. “The ones that are homegrown, they’re just not working out. You’ve got problems everywhere.”

After Super Bowl LIX, Long said many, including himself due to his connection to the Birds, got a bit too “fanboy-ish” about the Eagles and about Jalen Hurts’ skillset, and their shortcomings are in full focus now.

“We get so hyperbolic about everything in pro sports,” Long said. “If we’d all just said, the quarterback’s not a perfect quarterback, you have to build around him ... It’s not just the roster, because the roster was in pretty good shape when we rolled it out this year, it’s got to be the scheme, too.”