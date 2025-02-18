Eagles coach Nick Sirianni adds another honor after a busy week: Chautauqua Sports Hall of Famer

Nick Sirianni has spent the last week basking in the glow of the Lombardi Trophy, and while winning the Super Bowl is about as good as it gets for a football coach, Sirianni on Monday night added an honor much closer to his heart.

Sirianni was officially inducted into the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame during the 43rd annual banquet honoring sports greats from Sirianni’s home county in New York.

The Sirianni family business is coaching, and apparently doing it at a level worthy of the local sports Hall of Fame, considering Sirianni is the fourth member of his immediate family to be inducted. He joins his father, Fran (2018), and his two brothers, Mike (2022) and Jay (2023). Fran coached track and football for decades at Southwestern Central School; Mike has been the football coach at Division III Washington & Jefferson since 2003; and Jay coached football and later track at Southwestern.

Nick Sirianni began his coaching career at his college alma mater, Mount Union, where all three Sirianni boys played football. He spent two years there before leaving for Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He spent three seasons at IUP before getting his first NFL gig with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009 thanks to a relationship he formed with Todd Haley — the coach who brought him to the NFL — at a YMCA where Haley worked out while vacationing near Sirianni’s hometown of Jamestown while Sirianni was still a receiver at Mount Union.

Fifteen-plus years after his NFL start, and around 25 years after a college receiver approached Haley at the gym, Sirianni is a Super Bowl winner and owns one of the best winning percentages among head coaches in the modern era. He’s the first coach in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to earn four consecutive playoff appearances with two Super Bowl berths and a championship in his first four head-coaching seasons.

He still wears his roots on his sleeves as he occasionally references things from his past and his formative football years in upstate New York’s Southern Tier.

“Being able to come from a town in Western New York and grow up and be in this position, hopefully that gives hope to people in Jamestown that they can accomplish their goals,” Sirianni said during Super Bowl week in New Orleans. “You accomplish your goals by working your butt off — you can’t ever have an off day — and embracing adversity, because you’re going to go through ups and downs through it. Obviously I’m proud of where I came from and the family that I grew up in, and Jamestown helped develop me into the person I am today as well.”

Sirianni was unable to attend Monday’s induction banquet in Lakewood, N.Y., saying the demands on his time after the Super Bowl win made it impossible to travel back. He was announced as part of the nine-member 2025 class prior to winning the Super Bowl.

Sirianni became the third member of the Eagles in the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame. Bill Bergey, the late linebacker from South Dayton, N.Y., was inducted in 1989. And late tackle Jim McCusker, a Jamestown native who played for the Eagles’ 1960 champions, was inducted in 1982.

“That’s special,” Sirianni told The-Post Journal, his hometown newspaper. “It shows how so many good people have come out of [Chautauqua County]. I’m blessed to be a part of that.”