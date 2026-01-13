Who will be the Eagles’ next offensive coordinator? Start with these eight names.

Jalen Hurts will begin his sixth season as the Eagles’ starting quarterback in September. He is about to have his seventh play-caller. Kevin Patullo, the 44-year-old, first-time offensive coordinator, was removed from his position on Tuesday in the aftermath of the Eagles’ wild-card exit. Now, Nick Sirianni and the Eagles will be tasked with hiring the team’s next offensive play-caller. The team’s last two internal promotions — Patullo and Brian Johnson — were finished after one season. If the team decides to fill the vacancy with an outside voice, here are eight candidates they could consider:

Brian Daboll is out of work after a mostly bad tenure with the Giants but is respected in league circles for his offensive mind. Read more Heather Khalifa / Staff Photographer

Brian Daboll

Could the Eagles tap a division rival’s former head coach as their next offensive coordinator? Daboll, 50, was fired in November in the middle of his fourth season with the New York Giants. He has a history with Hurts, serving as Alabama’s offensive coordinator when Hurts was there in 2017, which culminated in a national championship.

Daboll has extensive experience as an offensive coordinator at the NFL level, serving in that role with the Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Miami Dolphins (2011), Kansas City Chiefs (2012), and Buffalo Bills (2018-21). With the Bills, he helped develop a young Josh Allen. But could he be bound for another head coaching gig? He is reportedly interviewing with the Tennessee Titans.

Kliff Kingsbury received high marks for his work with Jayden Daniels in 2024. Read more Abbie Parr / AP

Kliff Kingsbury

How about another division rival’s former offensive coordinator? The Washington Commanders fired Kingsbury, 46, following their 5-12 season after two seasons in that role. He has worked with various notable quarterbacks, including Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech, Kyler Murray with the Arizona Cardinals, and Jayden Daniels with the Commanders.

At the NFL level, Kingsbury called plays as the Cardinals head coach from 2019-22 and with the Commanders. While he came up in the “Air Raid” scheme, his offense in Washington attempted to strike a balance between the run and pass. He is drawing head coaching interest, though, as he interviewed with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.

Browns now have requested a head coach interview with Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. pic.twitter.com/nxO3tZxMtl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2026

Nate Scheelhaase

Scheelhaase, 35, is currently serving as the Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator. It’s just his second season coaching in the NFL, including his 2024 stint as a Rams offensive assistant and passing game specialist, but he has made a quick impact. Scheelhaase has helped coach Sean McVay orchestrate a passing game that led the league in yards in 2025 and ranked 10th in 2024 with Matthew Stafford as its quarterback.

He doesn’t have NFL play-calling experience. However, he called plays at Iowa State in 2023 as offensive coordinator under new Penn State coach Matt Campbell (Sirianni’s roommate at Mount Union). The Eagles might have to get in line — according to multiple reports, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns have requested interviews with Scheelhaase regarding their head coaching vacancies.

From yesterday:#49ers OC Klay Kubiak emerging as future head coach candidate#FTTB



Read:https://t.co/xwEe0cb1Z8 — 49ers Webzone (@49erswebzone) January 8, 2026

Klay Kubiak

Could the Eagles tap the offensive coordinator for the team that knocked them out of the playoffs this year? Kubiak, 37, doesn’t call plays under San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, so the Eagles could attempt to interview him. Is he ready for that responsibility? Kubiak, the middle son of former Houston Texans and Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak, has spent all five seasons of his NFL coaching career with the 49ers. Among his previous titles were offensive passing game specialist (2024) and assistant quarterbacks coach (2022-23).

Todd Monken had some success with Lamar Jackson before John Harbaugh's staff was fired earlier this month. Read more Kenneth K. Lam / MCT

Todd Monken

The 59-year-old Monken is the most experienced candidate on this list, as he concluded his 37th season coaching (11 at the pro level) this year. He spent the last three seasons as the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator under former coach John Harbaugh, working with dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson, who won his second NFL MVP award under Monken in 2023, and All-Pro running back Derrick Henry. Monken served in the same role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-18) and the Cleveland Browns (2019).

But would Monken be willing to part ways with Harbaugh, who is bound to get hired to another head coaching gig this offseason? According to The Athletic, one of the issues that led to Harbaugh’s firing in Baltimore was his unwillingness to oust Monken. Monken has interviewed with the Browns regarding their head coaching gig, too.

Mike McDaniel was Vic Fangio's boss in Miami and would be his peer in Philadelphia, under this scenario. Read more Lynne Sladky / AP

Mike McDaniel

Could Vic Fangio reunite with his former head coach? McDaniel, 42, was fired by the Dolphins last week after four seasons as their head coach and offensive play-caller. He is part of the Shanahan coaching tree, having worked with both Mike in Denver and Washington and Kyle in Atlanta and San Francisco, including a stint as the 49ers’ offensive coordinator in 2021. Like Shanahan’s offense, McDaniel’s scheme is known for its emphasis on speed and misdirection. He has expertise in the running game, having spent four seasons as the 49ers’ running game coordinator (2017-20). McDaniel reportedly will interview for head coaching jobs (Browns, Falcons, Titans, and Ravens) and an offensive coordinator position (Detroit Lions), so he is in high demand.

Doug Nussmeier has experience with the Eagles, but the current Saints offensive coordinator would have to come to Philadelphia in a lateral move. Read more Jose F. Moreno / Staff Photographer

Doug Nussmeier

Could the Eagles turn to a familiar face to fill the vacancy? Nussmeier spent the 2024 Super Bowl-winning season as the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach under Kellen Moore. While the running game was the focal point of the offense, Hurts was efficient as a passer that year, completing a career-best 68.7% of his passes and throwing just five interceptions, his lowest total as the starter.

When Moore departed for the New Orleans Saints’ head coaching job, he took Nussmeier with him and made him offensive coordinator (with Moore as the play-caller). The 2025 season was Nussmeier’s first with that title in the NFL, but he’s been an offensive coordinator at various college programs, including Fresno State, Washington, Alabama, Michigan, and Florida.

Frank Reich was a head coach in Indianapolis and Carolina, and also has a winning past in Philly. Read more John Amis / AP

Frank Reich

The familiar faces don’t end with Nussmeier. Reich, the former Eagles offensive coordinator (2016-17) under Doug Pederson, could be available after spending the 2025 season as Stanford’s interim head coach. With the hiring of new coach Tavita Pritchard, Stanford announced that Reich would stay on as a senior adviser. But could he be lured back to the NFL? He brings six years of NFL head coaching experience with Sirianni and the Indianapolis Colts (2018-22) and the Carolina Panthers (2023). Reich also worked with Sirianni while he was the offensive coordinator of the San Diego Chargers (2014-15) and Sirianni served as quarterbacks coach.