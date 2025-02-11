Key offseason dates for the Eagles, from free agency to training camp to Week 1

Eagles fans are still riding high after the team’s dominant win in Super Bowl LIX. But as Jalen Hurts said, “the work continues.” Here are some important offseason dates to know, from the parade to the start of next season, as the Birds look to go back-to-back.

Friday: The Eagles’ victory parade

For fans, this is the most important day of the year — after Sunday, of course. Eagles fans will head to Broad Street on Valentine’s Day and celebrate the Eagles’ big win, starting at 11 a.m.

Feb. 18-March 4: Franchise tag period

The Eagles haven’t placed the franchise tag on a player since DeSean Jackson in 2012, and there’s no reason to expect them to buck that trend this offseason. But if they do, this is when it will happen.

Feb. 27-March 3: NFL Scouting Combine

At the combine, which takes place in Indianapolis, top draft prospects will work out in front of coaches and front office staff, testing physical attributes, performing drills and conducting interviews before teams make their decisions.

March 12: Free agency begins

March 12 is the official start of the 2025 league year, which also means free agency officially opens at 4 p.m. Teams can begin negotiating two days earlier on March 10, but signings cannot occur until this day.

March 30-April 2: Annual league meeting

Will the NFL ban the Tush Push? Will there be another new kickoff rule? This is when those decisions will be made, when the owners and other decision-makers meet in Palm Beach, Fla.

April 21: Offseason workouts can begin

Teams with returning head coaches, like the Eagles, are able to begin their optional offseason workout programs with organized team activities, just ahead of the next big date on the NFL calendar …

April 24-26: NFL draft

The Eagles enter the draft, which will take place in Green Bay, Wis., this year, with seven picks: their own first-, second-, and third-round picks, the Lions’ fourth-round pick, and three fifth-round picks, including their own. Since the Birds won the Super Bowl, they’ll pick last in every round in which they own their own pick, starting with pick No. 32 in the first round.

May 1: Decision day for former first-rounders

The team will need to decide whether to exercise its fifth-year option on 2022 first-round draft pick Jordan Davis. And even though the Eagles didn’t draft them, similar decisions will need to be made on Kenny Pickett and Jahan Dotson. Of course, they could sign them to contract extensions first.

Early May: Rookie minicamp

Every team hosts a three-day rookie minicamp after the draft, in which its new players get a first taste of life in the NFL. This year, they can choose one of two weeks: May 2-5 or May 9-12.

Mid-May: NFL schedule release

We already know which teams the Birds will be playing in 2025, but in May, the NFL will reveal the dates of each game. Some game times are changed as the season progresses.

Late May: OTAs

Last year, the Eagles held several optional workouts in late May, starting on May 20 and leading into mandatory minicamp. We’ll have to see if playing into early February impacts their plans this year.

Early June: Mandatory minicamp

The team will hold a mandatory minicamp at some point in early June. Last year it was June 4-6.

Mid-late July: Training camp begins

We don’t have an official date for the start of Eagles camp this summer just yet, but expect the Birds to get back on the field in late July. Last season it began on July 24, and the team held an open practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 1.

First week of August: NFL preseason begins

The NFL’s Hall of Fame Game will actually take place in July this year (July 31), but unless the Eagles are tapped for that game — Eric Allen is getting enshrined that weekend — their preseason slate will start a few days later.

First week of September: Regular season begins

We know the Eagles, as Super Bowl champions, will open the season at home on Thursday night of the first week of the NFL season. If the NFL follows the same schedule as last year, that date would be Sept. 4 this year.

And while we won’t find out which team they’ll play until May, we do know the list of potential candidates based on their 2025 home opponents: the Dallas Cowboys; New York Giants; Washington Commanders; Chicago Bears; Detroit Lions; Denver Broncos; Las Vegas Raiders; and Los Angeles Rams.