The Eagles already-thinned secondary took another couple of blows during Thursday’s 34-27 win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Sidney Jones left with a hamstring injury in the first quarter and did not return. Avonte Maddox, filling in for Jones as an outside corner, suffered a scary head and neck injury that forced him to be taken off the field on a stretcher. The Eagles entered the night with Ronald Darby, Jalen Mills, and LeBlanc on the shelf.