The Eagles reached halftime of the portion of their offseason program that most closely resembles playing actual football. With two weeks passed and only one week remaining of organized team activities before mandatory minicamp, the days are dwindling for spring workouts.
The OTAs have already been productive for the Eagles, with Carson Wentz a full participant and no major injuries to bemoan. They’ve shown flashes of what’s expected to be a deep, high-powered offense, but they’ve also practiced without many high-profile players who have been absent or injured this spring. That’s included safety Malcolm Jenkins, offensive tackles Jason Peters and Lane Johnson, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, and cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby.
This has created opportunities for others to shine, although there’s a dose of perspective required this time of year. They’re expected to look good in shorts. It’s a different story in the summer when pads come on.
“I could probably make a pretty good all-star team of OTAs and first week in training camp and we can put that group together, and there probably wouldn’t be very many people that a lot of guys have heard of,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. “It’s not just who the flash-in-the-pan player is. So I do want to put that as a caveat right now. There is a big difference between looking good running through some drills and looking good in non-contact practices in an off-season program and that translating to real ball in the fall.”
Nonetheless, this is all they have to work with during the spring. And with four practices this week, here are four topics to watch:
The Eagles are missing key starters on their first-team offense, but those who are present have already started developing chemistry with Carson Wentz — especially compared with last season, when Wentz wasn’t a full participant during the spring. This has been particularly beneficial for new wide receivers DeSean Jackson and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Both players impressed last week, with Wentz and Jackson forming a quick connection and Arcega-Whiteside displaying his red-zone prowess by catching a jump ball from Wentz in the end zone. Arcega-Whiteside has received more work with the top unit while Jeffery is absent. Add in Nelson Agholor, who remains a fixture with Wentz’s group, along with tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, and Wentz should be in a better place entering training camp than last season.
The Eagles’ haven’t had their complete backfield yet this spring, with rookie Miles Sanders sidelined because of an injury and Corey Clement still recovering from last year’s knee injury. But the position has been upgraded during the offseason, and the roster competition will be one to watch this summer. Jordan Howard is atop the depth chart, and a focus during his first spring with the Eagles has been working on his hands to contribute in the passing game. “I think he’s done a good job in catching the ball on the screens and running back check-throughs and check-downs and those kinds of things,” offensive coordinator Mike Groh said. Josh Adams and Wendell Smallwood, the top two running backs from last season, are also back and trying to retain their lockers. Adams returned from a shoulder injury for last week’s sessions. A running back who could be a dark horse to make the team is Boston Scott, who joined the roster late last summer off the Saints practice. The 5-foot-6, 203-pound Scott has a stature that will bring to mind Darren Sproles and he’ll try to a earn similar role as a versatile offensive player who can contribute in the return game.
Fletcher Cox is expected to return from offseason foot surgery in time for training camp, so there are two more weeks before the depth chart changes at defensive tackle. Malik Jackson and Tim Jernigan have been the first-teamers this spring, and both are established linemen who have been players of interest this spring (Jackson as a newcomer, Jernigan coming off an injury-plagued season). The Eagles are learning more about those behind them on the depth chart, including Hassan Ridgeway, who was acquired by the Indianapolis Colts in a draft-day trade. Ridgeway has already caught Schwartz’s attention. Add in Treyvon Hester, who had his moments last season, and Bruce Hector, who made the initial 53-man roster last year after a strong summer, and the Eagles are trying to discover who will be the No. 4 defensive tackle this season to group with Cox, Jackson, and Jernigan. They’re less likely to bounce a defensive end inside on third downs than they did the past two years.
There’s little question about the cornerbacks who will make the roster this year — you can count on Darby, Mills, Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas, Avonte Maddox, and Cre’Von LeBlanc to have spots, barring a trade — but the roles remain undefined. When the Eagles opened the first week of OTAs, Maddox played slot cornerback. When they opened the second week of OTAs, Jones manned the slot. It could be LeBlanc this week; he thrived in that role after joining the team last November. The slot cornerback spot should be considered a starting job in the offense, often playing at least 70 percent of the defensive snaps. But it comes with different responsibilities than playing on the outside. The Eagles opened last season with Mills and Darby as the top two cornerbacks. Both players are sidelined this spring while recovering from injuries. A compelling argument could be made for any of the six cornerbacks to be considered in the top three, and Schwartz will be working through different combinations — likely through the preseason.
