The Eagles’ haven’t had their complete backfield yet this spring, with rookie Miles Sanders sidelined because of an injury and Corey Clement still recovering from last year’s knee injury. But the position has been upgraded during the offseason, and the roster competition will be one to watch this summer. Jordan Howard is atop the depth chart, and a focus during his first spring with the Eagles has been working on his hands to contribute in the passing game. “I think he’s done a good job in catching the ball on the screens and running back check-throughs and check-downs and those kinds of things,” offensive coordinator Mike Groh said. Josh Adams and Wendell Smallwood, the top two running backs from last season, are also back and trying to retain their lockers. Adams returned from a shoulder injury for last week’s sessions. A running back who could be a dark horse to make the team is Boston Scott, who joined the roster late last summer off the Saints practice. The 5-foot-6, 203-pound Scott has a stature that will bring to mind Darren Sproles and he’ll try to a earn similar role as a versatile offensive player who can contribute in the return game.