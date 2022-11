Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs with the football during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia. Read more

In the opening drive of Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers, the Eagles set the tone with a touchdown run from Kenneth Gainwell.

Jalen Hurts’ legs got the Birds toward the goal line. He had a 24-yard run on third-and-10, followed by a 28-yard run to give the Eagles first-and-goal.

On his second straight run up the middle, Gainwell pushed through for a 4-yard touchdown, putting the Eagles on the board first 7-0.