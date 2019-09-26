--Rodgers has been one of the best third-down passers in NFL history. He has a 106.3 passer rating on third down in his career, including 110 touchdown passes and just 29 interceptions, and has averaged 8.7 yards per attempt. But in his first year in Matt LaFleur’s offense, with a receiving corps that, with the exception of Davante Adams, isn’t nearly as talented as some of the units he’s had in the past, Rodgers and the Packers have struggled on third down. They are 30th in third-down offense with a 25.0 conversion rate. Rodgers has a 78.8 third-down passer rating, has no third-down TDs and is averaging just 6.4 yards per attempt.