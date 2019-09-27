The Eagles entered training camp this summer seemingly deep at cornerback. Then they lost valuable slot corner Cre’Von LeBlanc, whose solid play late last year helped save the Eagles’ season, to a foot injury. Last week, Ronald Darby, arguably the Eagles’ best corner, injured his hamstring and likely will be sidelined for several weeks. Then, early in Thursday night’s game, after giving up a 58-yard completion to Davante Adams that set up the Packers’ first touchdown, Sidney Jones suffered what seems like the hundredth hamstring injury of his young career. God knows how long he’ll be out. Just when things couldn’t seem to get any worse, Avonte Maddox was injured late in the game when he collided with teammate Andrew Sendejo on a pass play and had to be taken off the field on a stretcher. Could these latest injuries cause Howie Roseman to swallow hard and give up whatever Jacksonville asks for Jalen Ramsey? We’ll see.