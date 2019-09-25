The Packers have just nine pass plays of 20 yards or more. Nineteen teams have more. Rodgers isn’t taking the chances with the ball that he did earlier in his career. Because of the strength of the Packers’ defense (they’ve given up just 35 points in three games), Rodgers and the offense have adapted a live-to-fight-another-day approach. Rodgers has thrown just four touchdown passes and is averaging only 6.96 yards per attempt, but doesn’t have an interception in 93 attempts.