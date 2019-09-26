-- With 17 catches in the first three games, tight end Zach Ertz is on a 91-catch pace. He also has a team-high eight receiving first downs. But he doesn’t have a touchdown catch yet and has just four third-down receptions. After finishing 32nd among tight ends last season in yards-after-catch average (3.2), his average has risen only slightly so far this year (3.5). In his defense, he has been impacted the last two weeks by the injuries to Jeffery and Jackson, which have allowed opposing defenses to focus on him.