Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay smiles at a fan as he walks along the player's bench as the Philadelphia Eagles play the Pittsburgh Steelers in a preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. on August 12, 2021.

The Eagles’ Darius Slay picked off a pass from Carolina’s Sam Darnold in the third quarter as they trailed 15-6, marking the cornerback’s second interception in Sunday’s game.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, they failed to fully capitalize on offense on either of Slay’s interceptions. Jalen Hurts was sacked twice in the ensuing third-quarter drive.

Here’s Slay’s interception from the first quarter:

But after the play left the Eagles with the ball on the Panthers’ 10-yard line, a would-be touchdown pass from Hurts to DeVonta Smith was wiped out by offensive pass interference by Greg Ward. The Eagles settled for a game-tying field goal and still don’t have a touchdown Sunday.