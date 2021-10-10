The Eagles’ Darius Slay picked off a pass from Carolina’s Sam Darnold in the third quarter as they trailed 15-6, marking the cornerback’s second interception in Sunday’s game.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, they failed to fully capitalize on offense on either of Slay’s interceptions. Jalen Hurts was sacked twice in the ensuing third-quarter drive.

Here’s Slay’s interception from the first quarter:

But after the play left the Eagles with the ball on the Panthers’ 10-yard line, a would-be touchdown pass from Hurts to DeVonta Smith was wiped out by offensive pass interference by Greg Ward. The Eagles settled for a game-tying field goal and still don’t have a touchdown Sunday.