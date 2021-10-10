CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was an ugly, back-and-forth slugfest, but in the end, the Eagles came away with a much-needed victory over the Panthers.

The Eagles trailed for a majority of Sunday’s game, but quarterback Jalen Hurts dug deep and directed a fourth-quarter comeback that was supported by a strong outing from the defense. The Eagles won 21-18.

QB Breakdown

Hurts battled early adversity — including two turnovers — and turned it up when it mattered most. He performed much better in the second half, finishing with 22-of-37 completions for 198 yards. Hurts also had two rushing touchdowns on nine carries for 30 rushing yards.

The Hurts and Nick Sirianni relationship is clearly a work in progress. The offense was abysmal in the first half. Over eight drives, the Eagles sniffed Carolina’s side of the field just once. Here’s a recap:

Punt from PHI 21

Punt from PHI 31

Field goal from CAR 12

Punt from PHI 46

Punt from PHI 22

Punt from PHI 24

Safety

Field goal from CAR 40

As a first-year coach and play caller, this was somewhat expected from Sirianni. But the lack of trust in Hurts is telling, especially considering how the coaching staff praises the receivers for their speed. The second-year quarterback didn’t have a pass attempt longer than 10 yards until the final minute of the first half, when the offense was in two-minute mode. The Eagles eventually dialed up a few deep shots in the second half. Hurts was intercepted on a long throw intended for tight end Zach Ertz. But on the following drive, Hurts hit Quez Watkins in stride for a 56-yard reception.

Another Smith touchdown nullified

For the second consecutive week, rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith had a touchdown reception called back due to a penalty. This time, it was wide receiver Greg Ward Jr., who was flagged for offensive pass interference while trying to pick off Smith’s defender at the line of scrimmage.

Although the route was different, Smith found success with a similar call in Week 1, when Ertz freed Smith up on a go-route. By now, though, Sirianni should realize that type of contact at the line will more than likely be called by the officials. Sirianni would be wise to dial up more simple play calls for Smith, who has proven he’s talented enough to consistently beat his defender at the line of scrimmage. Any extra gimmicks are unnecessary. Smith finished with seven catches and 77 yards with one fumble.

‘Big play Slay’ shows up

Cornerback Darius Slay missed practice Thursday so he could witness the birth of his son. He put on for his newborn in a big way Sunday with two interceptions off Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. It’s worth noting defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon mixed up his scheme against Carolina, allowing the Eagles to play more man coverage. For a majority of the game, it appeared Slay was shadowing Panthers receiver DJ Moore, who finished with five catches for 52 yards on seven targets

Slay recorded a career-high eight interceptions with the Lions in 2017. His two picks from Sunday already double his 2020 season total.

Defense stuffs Darnold

Slay wasn’t the only difference maker. After allowing 83 combined points over the past two weeks, the defense rebounded in a loud way. Defensive linemen Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, Javon Hargrave, and Fletcher Cox along with cornerback Avonte Maddox combined for eight quarterback hits, including three sacks.

Defensive back Steven Nelson also recorded the team’s third interception, which guaranteed victory for the visitors in a make-or-break, fourth quarter drive. The Panthers were 4.5 point favorites, but the Eagles limited them to just 18 points.