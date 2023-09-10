Link copied to clipboard
Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith hook up for a TD, capitalizing after another Patriots turnover
Jordan Davis stripped Ezekiel Elliott, putting the Eagles in good position to strike again and make it a 16-0 lead in New England.
The Eagles defense came up with its second turnover in as many plays as Jordan Davis forced a fumble from the Patriots’ Ezekiel Elliott to give them the ball back at the 26-yard line. Four plays later, the Eagles were in the end zone again.
Jalen Hurts threw his first touchdown pass of the season, finding DeVonta Smith for a 5-yard score. Jake Elliott missed the extra-point attempt, but the Eagles are leading, 16-0.