Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith hook up for a TD, capitalizing after another Patriots turnover

The Eagles defense came up with its second turnover in as many plays as Jordan Davis forced a fumble from the Patriots’ Ezekiel Elliott to give them the ball back at the 26-yard line. Four plays later, the Eagles were in the end zone again.

Jalen Hurts threw his first touchdown pass of the season, finding DeVonta Smith for a 5-yard score. Jake Elliott missed the extra-point attempt, but the Eagles are leading, 16-0.