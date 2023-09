Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith hook up for a TD, capitalizing after another Patriots turnover

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith rocks the ball like a baby after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, September 10, 2023. Read more

The Eagles defense came up with its second turnover in as many plays as Jordan Davis forced a fumble from the Patriots’ Ezekiel Elliott to give them the ball back at the 26-yard line. Four plays later, the Eagles were in the end zone again.

Jalen Hurts threw his first touchdown pass of the season, finding DeVonta Smith for a 5-yard score. Jake Elliott missed the extra-point attempt, but the Eagles are leading, 16-0.