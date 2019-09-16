Among all of unfortunate developments that the Eagles somehow endured in their 24-20 loss to the Falcons on Sunday night, the further muddling of their secondary might be the one that most seriously impedes their Super Bowl hopes. This is assuming, of course, that Carson Wentz is the quarterback we saw after his brief retreat to the sideline late in the first half: that his head his OK and his ribs are not currently in the form of puzzle pieces, that he can continue to do the things we saw him do while marching the Eagles down the field for a couple of touchdown drives that gave them their most improbable lead in quite some time. It is also assuming that all of the other bodies that followed an interminable march into and out of the blue medical tent will return before long.