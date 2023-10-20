Eagles’ Terrell Edmunds attended his first MLB game and had a ball watching the Phillies’ home run bonanza

Before Tuesday night, Eagles safety Terrell Edmunds had never attended a full MLB game, let alone a Phillies home playoff game at rowdy Citizens Bank Park.

So when Edmunds sat behind home plate for Game 2 of the Phillies’ NLCS 10-0 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks alongside running back D’Andre Swift, the high-scoring entertainment and the electric atmosphere exceeded their expectations.

“We both were just shocked, because we heard how excited it was,” Edmunds said Wednesday. “We heard all great things about how the Phillie games go. But man, when you’re in that environment, when you’re sitting up close and personal, when he actually hits the home run or makes the big play and brings two guys in, it was just crazy.”

Bleacher Report mic’d up Edmunds and Swift for what has now become a viral video showcasing their reactions to big and small moments throughout the game, including a home run from Kyle Schwarber, a ball boy dashing onto the field, and the blazing speed of a pitch.

They were enthralled with the environment, too. When Edmunds is on the field during a football game, sometimes he notices the crowd noise on a big fourth-quarter play or fourth-down stop. Otherwise, the sound of the fans don’t distract from his focus on the game and he’s able to hear everything that’s being communicated on the field. The Phillies game, however, was a completely different experience for Edmunds.

“I couldn’t hear my thoughts,” Edmunds said. “I was screaming. I was getting into the game. I was just excited.”

Cornerback Darius Slay also attended Tuesday’s game. He said he polled fans in the crowd on whether Eagles or Phillies games are more exciting.

Those fans told him that Eagles games are the most thrilling, but even as an Eagle himself, Slay wasn’t so sure he agreed with them.

“Maybe feel different because I play the game, so I don’t really hear the noise, but being at that baseball game last night, it’s like baseball might be one of the lit-est sports,” Slay said Wednesday. “Definitely around this time. It was getting out of hand. It was rocking in there last night. I’m like, man, it need to be rocking like that Sunday.”

Even though Edmunds isn’t well-versed in the technicalities of baseball, he found similarities in the players’ routines with his own when he’s on the sideline watching the Eagles offense.

“Seeing like the routines before they go and bat, that was just crazy because they do the same thing,” Edmunds said. “Three balls and two strikes, they’re going out, they’re doing the same routine and it’s just dope to see ... I mean we go through a routine as football players, what we do before games, during the play and everything and just seeing them do the same thing, it’s always dope to see.”

Besides observing their routines, Edmunds enjoyed listening to the walk-up songs of all the Phillies players as they went to bat. As a musician himself, rapping under the stage name Rell Money, Edmunds can appreciate a catchy tune.

“Now I can’t get the ‘A-O-K’ ... I think that’s the song,” Edmunds said, alluding to Bryson Stott’s walk-up song ”A-O-K” by Tai Verdes, “I can’t get that out my head.”

