Eagles players hit the course with popular golf influencers Good Good Golf

With an end to OTA’s and minicamp, the Super Bowl champs are taking a step away from the gridiron to enjoy some much-needed time out on the golf course.

After a clip of Jalen Hurts practicing his lefty golf swing went viral over the weekend, even more members of last year’s Super Bowl team are hitting the course — including Dallas Goedert, Braden Mann, Tanner McKee, Jake Elliott and Grant Calcaterra.

Advertisement

The guys joined popular golf influencers Garrett Clark, Matt Scharff, Bubbie Broders, Brad Dalke, and Sean Walsh — better known as members of Good Good Golf. Of course, this wasn’t an easy task for Good Good member Clark, who happens to be a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

“Being from Kansas City, there’s certain things you just don’t do,” Clark said. “You never slander the name of Patrick Lavon Mahomes II. You never mention last year’s Super Bowl. If you have a chance at eagle, you miss it on purpose. And last but not least, you absolutely never — and I mean never — play a round of golf with the [Philadelphia Eagles].”

Looks like that didn’t work out for him.

In their 10-person, two-man scramble, Good Good traveled to Rolling Green Golf Club in Delaware County to film with the team a day before the guys were in town for the Creator Classic in May. During the video, Clark partnered up with Calcaterra, Dalke partnered with Goedert, Scharff partnered with Mann, Walsh partnered with McKee, and “the worst golfer on the Good Good side” Broders partnered with Elliott, a +1 handicap.

Elliott, McKee, Calcaterra, and Mann started the day off poorly with a couple stingers and misplaced drives that ended up missing the fairway. Meanwhile, Goedert absolutely ripped his first drive to find the center of the fairway on a 404-yard, par 4.

“That’s YouTube pressure there,” said Mann after hitting a stinger far left.

But the pressure didn’t last long. After a great second shot with his wedge out of the rough from 128 yards, Mann’s ball landed onto the green, setting his team up for par. Calcaterra and Goedert also had solid iron shots to help their team out, but McKee continued to struggle.

Each team ended with par on the first hole besides Elliott and Broders. Broders carried, knocking down a long putt to earn birdie. From there, Elliott really stepped up — showcasing his skills with his iron shots, wedges, and his putting.

The best hit of the day came from Elliott’s tee shot on the third hole, a par 3 for 167 yards — placing the ball right by the pin with his six iron. When asked if he keeps his vision upright when he golfs, Elliott responded “I envision not [expletive] my pants.”

After the first four holes, Elliott and Broders took an early lead with four straight birdies, shooting four under. Everyone else followed shooting one under.

“Jake might be the best golfer in the group right now,” Broders said.

Added Clark: “I think he’s the best NFL golfer by far, from what I’ve seen. I feel like there needs to be an NFL golf tournament where we decide that.”

The players who struggled the most were McKee and Goedert. McKee struggled tremendously with his tee shots, but his worst hit of the day came from a wedge shot on the third hole. After showing off one of his favorite clubs, the quarterback set up in front of the bunker — aiming for the green — before he hit the ball directly into the sand.

Meanwhile, Goedert’s worst shot of the day took place on the ninth hole. It looked like the tight end was about to injure himself after he slipped on the fairway while swinging his club.

“It’s wet there, be careful,” Goedert said.

Although his partner Dalke carried him throughout the competition, the tight end did have a few good shots out of the rough.

“That’s the thing, I play out of the rough a lot. I don’t like hitting out of the fairways because, you know, you just see too much of the ball,” Goedert said jokingly.

To end nine holes, Elliott and Broders finished in first place, shooting 7 under. Goedert and Dalke followed at second place with 6 under, McKee and Walsh finished in third with 4 under and Calcaterra and Clark, and Mann and Scharff both tied for last with 3 under.