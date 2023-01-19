Best places in Philly to get Eagles playoff jerseys, hoodies and other merch

The Eagles are heading into the divisional round, with a chance to advance to the NFC championship game! And while it is still early to say if we are witnessing a second Super Bowl win in the making, fans can only hope.

While you might already have your favorite Eagles jersey, it is never too late to re-up your gear. Places like the NFL shop or the official Philadelphia Eagles Pro Shop are good for finding licensed merch, but if you are looking for a different aesthetic, here are local brands that can help you brace the cold or watch the game from the comfort of your couch:

This Mayfair store has a dedicated Eagles collection called Bleed Green. You can find shirts for folks of all ages, or onesies for fans in the making. Some designs feature the signature eagle, retired running back Brian Westbrook, late player Reggie White, and safety Brian Dawkins. You can buy online or in-store.

📅 Monday to Saturday, ⌚10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Monday to Friday), and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 📍7045 Frankford Ave., 📞 215-437-9371, 💵$18- $65,🌐arthistory101.com

Diamanti Studio is an online T-shirt and hoodie shop said to be run by Anya Chuyko from her Phoenixville apartment. Minimal but styled typeface with sentiments like “grease the poles” and “Sundays are for the birds” embellished hoodies, Tees, and coozies.

💵$22- $65,🌐 shopdiamantistudio.com

Looking for Eagles merch with a tie-dye vibe? This online store has it. The Philly-based shop offers hand-dyed shirts with long sleeves, clear bags, and hats in shades of green.

💵$19- $55,🌐 dyehardfan.com

Owner Stephanie Harvey makes shirts for the folks who fancy “quieter game-day gear.” While her designs focus on colorful screen-printed products, her “Bird Gang” shirts are understated and tasteful.

💵From $20, 🌐exit343.com, 📧 hello@exit343.com

This national sports retailer has licensed merchandise for every NFL team with such products as windbreakers, joggers, and jerseys. The business is headquartered in Philadelphia, with its flagship store in Midtown village, along Walnut Street, but you can also shop online.

📅 Monday to Sunday, ⌚10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closes at 5 p.m. on Sunday,📍1306 Walnut St., 📞 267-273-7622, 💵$30- $400,🌐 mitchellandness.com

Local illustrator Paul Carpenter takes sports merch to another level with art within the art, telling graphic stories depicting hyper-local Philly scenes. His online shop has shirts, hoodies, beer glasses, and prints.

💵$18- $55, 🌐 paulcarpenterart.com, 📧paulcarpenterart@gmail.com

This Old City boutique stocks local makers’ handmade items in one place. You can find all kinds of Philly-related jewelry, artwork, and accessories, including Eagles merch. If you feel too cold this season, check out their birds beanies.

📅 Monday-Sunday, ⌚11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closes 5 p.m. on Sunday,📍35 N. 3rd St., 📞 267-773-7316, 💵 From $25,🌐philadelphiaindependents.com

This is for fans who prefer vintage-style Eagles apparel. Local company Philly Phaithful has sweatshirts, shirts, hoodies, and onesies, with slogans like “no one likes us” or “touchdown 1-2-3.”

📞 215-539-3472, 💵$5-$70,🌐phillyphaithful.com, 📧 info@phillyphaithful.com

Inspired by the local sports scene, this online shop has modern to vintage original designs. Their Eagles apparel is meant for folk who want to “cheer in style.” There is something for everyone, from the “fly” fan who wants a sweater, to the passionate enthusiast daring to wear a “That’s game f*** you” shirt.

💵 $32-$65,🌐 phillysportsshirts.com, 📧 hello@phillysportsshirts.com

Rally House has licensed NFL apparel, including Eagles merch. You can find long sleeves, jerseys, split legacy jerseys, hats, socks, mugs, cups, and even bracelets. Buy online or in-store.

📅Monday-Sunday, ⌚10 a.m. to 9 p.m, 📍 7162 Ridge Ave. Suite 17B,📞 215-543-6415, 💵$3-$1,520, 🌐rallyhouse.com

This local shop is for fans in the hunt for a unique sport look. Although they specialize in vintage merch, their in-house designs feature a variety of aesthetics, from a cursive embroidered “Eagles” hat to a funny “Love Hurts” shirt. If you are planning on attending a game during cold weather, check their Eagles winter gear section. You can order online or in-store.

📅Monday-Sunday, ⌚11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Monday- Thursday), closes at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Sundays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.,📍 137 South 13th St. 📞 215-909-9396, 💵$5-$90,🌐 shibevintagesports.com

What began as two South Philly friends making shirts to fund their short films, has become a Passyunk staple store. South Fellini is known for having colorful and fun designs. Their Birds collection features “Long hots” gloves, “no one likes us” winter gear, and a princess Diana sweatshirt with Lady D.’s iconic 1991 look sporting the Eagles jacket.

📅Thursday-Sunday, ⌚noon to 5 p.m.,📍 1507 E Passyunk Ave., 💵$12-$44, 🌐 southfellini.com