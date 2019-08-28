It could be argued the Eagles have more depth than ever. And that means the front office has some difficult decisions to make.
Teams will be forced to cut their rosters down to 53 players by this Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m., and that means the Eagles will have to decide between players like Daeshon Hall or Josh Sweat, and if Jonathan Cyprien or Orlando Scandrick will end up on the team for the start of the season.
Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch and Jeff McLane break down the impending cutdown on the latest episode of Birds’ Eye View, the Inquirer’s Eagles podcast.
How many running backs might the Eagles keep? What about at defensive tackle?
And when it comes to the offensive line, don’t be surprised to see Stefen Wisniewski miss out on the roster in favor of some interesting choices, like undrafted rookie Nate Herbig.
Plus: Of the players who are about to be cut, who will the beat writers miss the most?
