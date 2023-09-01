unCovering the Birds: Season 2 trailer

Jeff McLane will be following the Eagles every step of the way in 2023, taking you behind the scenes to pull back the curtain on what makes the team click … or not.

The 2023 NFL season is almost here, and the Eagles have a huge question to answer: Can they not only get back to the Super Bowl, but this time win it?

A year ago, the Eagles came so close to clinching their second-ever championship. There’s no reason to think they can’t contend again.But for as promising as the Eagles’ prospects are, not everything is cut and dry. Key coaches have been replaced. Some positions have holes. There’s also the matter of whether the team can stay as healthy as it did last season.

Regardless of how things play out, Jeff McLane will be following the Eagles every step of the way on unCovering the Birds. In Season Two, Jeff will be “covering” the Birds in real time, taking you behind the scenes to pull back the curtain on what makes the team click … or not.

Together, we’ll find out: Do the Eagles have what it takes to win it all?