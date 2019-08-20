For the first time this summer, the Eagles are facing a real, live opposing defense. So how does the offense look?
The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Eagles coverage team of Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch and Jeff McLane take you inside training camp on the latest episode of Birds’ Eye View.
And with roster cutdown day less than two weeks away, it’s time to start talking about who will make the group of 53 that dresses on Sept. 8. How many running backs might the Eagles keep? And who will be the last one to make the cut? There’s a chance the top two rushers from last season won’t be with the team come September.
Plus: Josh McCown signs with the Eagles. This isn’t necessarily a criticism of the injured Nate Sudfeld, but it turns the spot behind Carson Wentz back into a competition. Listen to hear why coach Doug Pederson might prefer someone like the veteran McCown compared to the untested Sudfeld.
