The No. 1 story down at the NovaCare Complex is Carson Wentz and the immense amount of pressure the Eagles quarterback has on him to perform after signing a massive contract extension in the offseason.
So, how does he look?
Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch and Jeff McLane take you inside Eagles training camp on the latest episode of Birds’ Eye View, our Eagles podcast.
The coverage team also breaks down the dangerous tight-end combination of Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert and discusses what they might be able to accomplish this year.
And when it comes to cornerback: What role will Sidney Jones fit best in this year? And has his offseason conditioning paid off?
Plus: Training camp surprises and the decision to bring back Darren Sproles.
