unCovering the Birds with Jeff McLane, Episode 1: The Gambler

You’re a former Philadelphia Eagles player with career earnings in the millions. Then, you lose 60% of your net worth. What do you do next?

Imagine: You’re a former Philadelphia Eagles player with career earnings in the millions. Then, you lose 60% of your net worth. What do you do next? Roll the dice some more, of course. His tactics might change, but make no mistake about it — Evan Mathis is a gambler at heart. Heck, he probably never would have become an All-Pro offensive lineman if he didn’t have a gambler’s mindset. He started taking risks at a young age and hasn’t stopped. Whether it’s dropping six figures in one night at a casino, or wrangling $50,000 dice games in the Eagles’ locker room, Mathis is comfortable living life on the edge, especially when it comes to money. But now, as he gets set to soft-launch a pricey, brand-new business venture, will Mathis cash in or cash out? Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane takes a look.

