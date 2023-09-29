unCovering the Birds, Season 2 Episode 2: Running up That Hill

The Eagles’ defensive tackle rotation is stacked - anchored by blue chip talent. So how did Milton Williams, a former third-round pick, get in the mix? Far from a household name, Williams started to show signs of promise down the stretch last year, in 2022. Now, the Eagles think Williams is ready for a bigger role. Williams, though, has always believed in himself. His father has, too, maybe even more than Williams himself. But in order to fulfill his NFL dream, Williams had to put in the work, and lots of that work was done on a hill back in Williams’ hometown. Join Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane as he gets to know Williams and his roots, and talks to players and coaches about why Williams could be an important piece to the team’s success.

Follow Jeff McLane on X. You can read his work at Inquirer.com.

