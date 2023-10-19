unCovering the Birds with Jeff McLane, Episode 3: The Kelly Green Quarterback Controversy

In this episode, Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane delves into the hectic Kelly Green era and the remarkable season that ensued.

It was supposed to be a celebration, the start of a new era. By halftime, it was a complete disaster. Sporting their classic Kelly Green uniforms, the Eagles took the field for their 2010 debut against the Green Bay Packers buoyed by hope and new starting quarterback, Kevin Kolb. Midway through the second quarter, Kolb had suffered a concussion, and all of a sudden, years of planning were on the verge of spinning down the drain. Enter Michael Vick. The former no. 1 pick had been untested on the field since serving a lengthy federal prison sentence, but with Kolb on the sideline, Vick stepped up, and reversed not only the course of the Eagles’ season, but two careers. With the present-day Eagles set to don the Kelly Green jerseys for the first time since the 2010 opener, Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane revisits one of the wildest games he’s ever covered.

Follow Jeff McLane on X. You can read his work at Inquirer.com.

